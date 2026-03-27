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Neil Bennett

Where to watch Guatemala today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

TV Guide & Streaming
Honduras
CONCACAF Gold Cup
World Cup Qualification CONCACAF
CONCACAF Nations League
Friendlies

Everything you need to know about how to watch Guatemala in friendlies and all major competitions

The Guatemala men's national soccer team boast a rich culture in the game that is underpinned an unwavering loyalty from their supporters.

Producing talents of the game like Carlos Ruiz, Guatemala are known for the emotional intensity both at home and across the United States.

Fueled by an exciting new generation of stars, GOAL tells you everything you need to know about where to watch the game Guatemala soccer game live.

Upcoming Guatemala TV schedule

Where to watch Guatemala for free

Guatemala and other CONCACAF soccer is regularly shown live on streaming services that offer new customers a free seven day trial of their service.

Fubo, who host channels like UNIVERSO, Telemundo and CBS Sports Network, offer a free five day trial of their service to new customers.

Paramount+, meanwhile, currently have a seven day free trial available.

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Where to watch Guatemala with Spanish commentary

Guatemala men's national soccer team are regularly shown live on Spanish speaking channels UNIVERSO, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo.

You can find Telemundo on the streaming service Fubo. UNIVERSO can be found on DirecTV.

Where to watch Guatemala worldwide

Guatemala have fans all over the world. To watch them where you are, check out the list of broadcaster you are most likely to find them in the table below.

For a specific upcoming Guatemala soccer game, please check your local listings.

Country / RegionBroadcaster
GuatemalaTigo Sports
CaribbeanBluu
Puerto RicoCBS Sports Network | NAICOM
InternationalYouTube

If you are currently outside of the United States and would like to watch the next Guatemala soccer game live on your preferred streaming service, you can bypass geo-restricted content using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports

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