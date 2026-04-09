BetVictor Registration Guide | Sign up to BetVictor in 2026

How to Sign Up to BetVictor

Use the links in this guide to go to the official BetVictor Canada website. Select the green "Sign Up" button in the right-hand corner. Fill out the BetVictor registration form with your name, email, date of birth, and other requested personal information. Check your email and enter the code to verify your email. Follow the steps to upload your documents to verify your age and identity (if necessary, not all users will be asked to complete this step during the registration process).

BetVictor Welcome Bonus

After you sign up for BetVictor, make sure to claim your welcome bonus. It is a First Bet Shield up to $500 in free bets. All new users are eligible. You do not need a BetVictor bonus code. Just follow these steps:

Create your account following the guide above Deposit $10+ into your account Place a qualifying wager on any market with +100 odds or greater (excluding virtual sports) within seven days of creating your account.

If you follow these steps, BetVictor will refund 50% of your qualifying wager up to $250 if you lose. The refund will be in the form of free bets, which expire seven days after issuance. You can use your free bet on any market. If you lose this bet, you’ll get a free refund on the bonus bet (up to $250) that you can use on any parlay with three legs or more. There are no wagering requirements.

Overall, the BetVictor bonus is a generous offer that we think all sports fans will enjoy. That said, it doesn’t offer guaranteed funds and the bonus terms are a bit complicated. This makes it a better bonus for more experienced sports bettors than newbies.

Find out more about this offer in our BetVictor bonus code guide.

Why sign up to BetVictor?

Now that you know how to sign up for BetVictor, let’s take a closer look at some of the sportsbook’s standout features and why you might want to sign up for this betting site. For a more detailed explanation of these features, check out our BetVictor review.

+ Betfinder BetVictor knows that horse racing is all about finding the most value possible, so it’s partnered with TimeForm to give bettors access to trends, form, and other important data for racetracks all around the world. The Betfinder tool allows you to filter through this data to find smart bets for all your favourite races. On top of this feature, BetVictor also supports in-play betting options and live streaming for UK and Irish horse races every week. + Bet Builder If you’re a fan of same-game parlays, the BetVictor Bet Builder tool allows you to seamlessly combine wagers into one big bet. You can find all the options for this feature on the SGP fixtures menu. New games are available every day, including NBA matchups, hockey games, and soccer matches from dozens of leagues in Europe and around the globe. Bet builders are common in Canada, but BetVictor’s stands out because of the sheer variety of options. In addition to the leagues that we just mentioned, BetVictor has a wider variety of props than other betting sites, which means more opportunities for unique parlays. + Lucky Dip If you like boosted bets, you’ll enjoy the BetVictor Lucky Dip feature. This promo allows you to select a bet from a list of Lucky Dip markets. The bet is listed without any odds. Once you set your stake, you then spin a wheel to determine the odds. Odds are determined via a random number generator, so it’s fair and not rigged. At the low end, you’ll get the fair value for the bet. On the other extreme, your bet will have massively boosted odds, which means a bigger potential payout. + Instant Payouts When you request a withdrawal, BetVictor processes it instantly. Typically, this means you will get your winnings in under 24 hours. It can occasionally take longer. Either way, BetVictor withdrawal times are significantly faster than other sports betting sites in Canada. bet365, for example, takes 1-3 banking days for most withdrawals and up to seven days for some methods.

Personal Data Required to Sign Up

All sports betting sites in Canada are legally required to collect certain types of personal data from their users. Here’s what BetVictor needs to collect from you once you sign up:

Full name

Gender

Date of birth

Address

Phone number

Email

Mobile Registration

If you prefer to bet on your mobile device, you can create your BetVictor account using the BetVictor app or its mobile site. Here’s what you need to know: Download the BetVictor app or open the BetVictor site on your phone’s mobile web browser (Google Chrome, Safari, etc.) Select Sign Up and fill out the BetVictor registration form with your name, email, and other personal information. Complete verification checks (if necessary) As you can see, the steps are exactly the same as the BetVictor registration process for desktop. However, keep in mind that app users will also have to agree to location sharing and other app permissions so that BetVictor can perform its legally-required geolocation checks.

Account Activation

Outside of Ontario, BetVictor doesn’t have a required identity verification process. Instead, the sportsbook reserves the right to ask for documents to verify details about your account. They can ask for documents at any time after you create your account. These documents include:

Official government identification, such as a passport, driver’s licence, or national ID card

Proof of address, like a recent bank statement, utility bill, insurance statement, etc.

If you’re a low-stakes bettor, BetVictor may never ask you to prove your identity. However, because there are no mandatory verification checks during the registration process, it could cause issues later. If you really want to avoid delays or potential issues relating to your identity not being verified, we recommend reaching out to BetVictor customer support by email. See the next section for more information on BetVictor support overall.

Customer Support while Signing Up

The BetVictor registration process is relatively straightforward, but if you need help, don’t worry. You can contact BetVictor customer support by email at help@betvictor.com or via the sportsbook’s 24/7 live chat feature. In our experience, representatives are helpful and usually get back to you in a timely manner.

If you reach out by email, someone will get back to you in less than 48 hours. It typically takes less than five minutes to connect with someone through the live chat, which is why we recommend the live chat instead of the email option. That said, BetVictor is experimenting with a chatbot. It can be a bit tedious to use, but don’t stress. You can speak to a real human by skipping through the chatbot options.

FAQ

How do I register my BetVictor account?

To create your BetVictor account, you need to go to the official BetVictor Canada website and select Sign Up. From there, just fill out the BetVictor registration form, follow the steps to verify your identity, and make your first deposit to claim your bonus.

Is BetVictor legal in Canada?

Yes, BetVictor is legal in Canada. It is licensed by iGaming Ontario (the top gambling regulator in Canada) as well as the UK Gambling Commission, Gibraltar Gambling Commissioner, and Government of Ireland. Collectively, these licences make BetVictor legal to use in every Canadian province and territory.

What is the welcome promo on BetVictor?

The BetVictor welcome offer is a First Bet Shield up to $500 in free bets. This means that BetVictor will refund your first bet up to $500 if you lose. All you need to do is sign up, minimum deposit of $10 or more into your new account, and place a qualifying bet on any eligible market with +100 odds or greater.

What documents are required for age verification on BetVictor?

BetVictor requires a valid government identification to verify your age. In Canada, you can use your driver’s licence, passport, tribal ID, or other government-issued identification cards. Not all new customers will be required to verify their identities.

Can I register for a BetVictor account using my mobile phone?

Yes, BetVictor supports mobile registration. You can create your account using the BetVictor app, mobile website, or through the traditional desktop sports betting site. The registration is the same on all three platforms, but verifying your identity is a bit more streamlined on mobile.