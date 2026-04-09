Feature Details Available Platforms iOS and Android App Features Bet Finder, Instant Withdrawals, Lucky Dip, Quick Cash Out Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Interac, Apple Pay, Google Pay Customer Support Email, 24/7 Live Chat

Overall Opinion

The BetVictor app is a very solid mobile sports betting platform that most Canadians will enjoy. Its standout feature are its instant payouts. Most withdrawals take around 24 hours, while other sports betting sites can take as long as five banking days. The BetVictor app’s clean layout and ample betting opportunities are also major strong points.

On the other hand, some sports fans might find the layout a bit too basic compared to other top sports betting apps. The limited number of banking options is another negative we have to mention here, since most other sportsbooks accept a wider variety of e-wallets and unique banking options.

Overall, in our opinion, the positives outweigh the negatives, but we encourage you to review the BetVictor app pros and cons below and to make your own decision.

However, it is important to note that the BetVictor app is only available to users in Ontario. Players elsewhere in Canada can still bet on the go with the mobile-optimised website, which all of the best features available on the app.

Pros Cons ✅ Fast, mobile-friendly withdrawal methods ❌ Few banking options ✅ Many sports betting features ❌ Low Google Play Store rating ✅ Clean user interface

How to Download the App

The BetVictor app is available for iOS and Android devices, so you can find it on the App Store and Google Play Store. Below, we’ll explain how to download the app for both options.

iOS Devices

Find the BetVictor App: Open the App Store and search for BetVictor. Scroll through the results until you find the official BetVictor Canada app. Select Get: Tap the Get button and enter your Apple ID information (if necessary to confirm the download). Wait: The BetVictor app is small, so it shouldn’t take long to download, but like all apps, you’ll have to wait for it to install. Open App: Once the app is installed, open it and agree to any necessary permissions. For example, access to your location is necessary for BetVictor’s geolocation checks.

Android Devices

Search for the BetVictor App: Use the Google Play Store’s search function to find the BetVictor app. Install App: Select the Install option to download the BetVictor Canada app. Wait: Like on iOS, wait a few seconds for the app to install after you start the download process. Open App: Find your newly-installed BetVictor app and open it. Then, agree to location access and any other necessary app permissions.

BetVictor App Features

As we covered in our main BetVictor review, the sportsbook is one of the best in Canada. It has competitive odds, interactive in play betting, and plenty of betting opportunities. We can say these things about a lot of sportsbooks though. BetVictor’s features are what really makes it stand out. With that in mind, here’s an overview of the app’s top features.

+ Betfinder If you’re a fan of horse racing, you will really like the BetVictor BetFinder feature. This tool allows you to find horses and wagers based on specific criteria, like odds, form, and other data provided by TimeForm. When you combine this tool with BetVictor’s improved in play product and live streams for UK and Irish horse racing, the BetVictor app is arguably the best mobile betting platform for horse racing fans in Canada. + Instant Withdrawals Betfinder is one of the few sportsbooks in Canada that supports instant withdrawals. This means that it processes withdrawal requests within minutes, so that you can get your money in less than 24 hours. With this being said, it sometimes takes a bit longer than that if BetVictor is busy. On the other hand, when you consider that other sportsbooks take 2+ days on average to pay out winnings, BetVictor’s withdrawal times are very impressive. + Lucky Dip The BetVictor Lucky Dip feature is a unique boosted odds promo that allows you to select from a list of bets on the Lucky Dip market. Then, you enter your stake and spin a wheel to find out the odds for your bet. All odds are decided by Random Number Generators, so it’s a bit like playing the lottery, which adds a fun element to boosted bets that many other sportsbooks offer. + Quick Cash Out Both the BetVictor app and website offer early cashout on select markets through its Quick Cash Out feature. This option allows you to cash out early on a bet before it’s settled. It’s a great option to have when you want to guarantee a win early. If you’re on track to lose a wager, Quick Cash Out allows you to cut your losses and get some of your money back before you lose it all.

Expert Verdict - Cody Aceveda I have reviewed all the best sports betting apps in Canada. In my opinion, the BetVictor app is a solid platform that I would recommend, but it’s not in the very top tier of Canadian sportsbook apps. Below, I’ll break down why I rate the app so highly and where it falls short. Let’s start with the positives: Unique Features: When you’ve reviewed as many sportsbooks as I have, you realize that most have pretty similar features. The BetVictor app, on the other hand, has unique features like its Lucky Dip promo and Betfinder tool.

When you’ve reviewed as many sportsbooks as I have, you realize that most have pretty similar features. The BetVictor app, on the other hand, has unique features like its Lucky Dip promo and Betfinder tool. Fast Withdrawals: There’s nothing worse than cashing out and having to wait forever to actually get your money. With BetVictor, I enjoyed knowing that I’d never have to wait more than 48 hours to collect my winnings.

There’s nothing worse than cashing out and having to wait forever to actually get your money. With BetVictor, I enjoyed knowing that I’d never have to wait more than 48 hours to collect my winnings. Security: I know that many players don’t care as much about reputation as I do, but I really appreciate the peace of mind that comes with using a big brand like BetVictor. The sportsbook has almost 80 years of history behind it. It also has a licence from both iGaming Ontario and the Gibraltar Gambling Commissioner. The positives above are why I think BetVictor is a very solid app, but there are two big cons that I feel hold the it back: Basic Layout: The BetVictor app has a super simple layout compared to other top sportsbook apps. In some cases, this makes it easy to navigate, but I found it mostly a bit boring and basic.

The BetVictor app has a super simple layout compared to other top sportsbook apps. In some cases, this makes it easy to navigate, but I found it mostly a bit boring and basic. Android Issues: Many BetVictor users have reported crashes and lags on the Google Play Store. I didn’t experience this personally in my testing, but there are enough reports for me to think it’s worth mentioning when I consider where BetVictor ranks in Canada. Overall, I don’t think the negatives are that major. They all come down to personal preferences rather than being genuine issues. For example, I view the basic layout as a negative, but I know some sports betting experts who view it as a positive. Ultimately, I recommend the BetVictor app, but you’ll have to decide for yourself whether it’s the best for you.

Final Summary

The BetVictor app is an ideal sports betting platform for Canadians who value simplicity, fast withdrawals, and unique features. We especially recommend it to horse racing fans because of its Betfinder tool and wide variety of live streaming options.

If you’re ready to sign up for BetVictor, you can download the app now from the App Store or Google Play Store and create your account. The BetVictor registration process is super simple on all mobile devices. It should only take you a few minutes to sign up and to claim your BetVictor bonus.

FAQ

Does BetVictor have an app?

Yes. The BetVictor app is available to download on iOS and Android. You can also opt to use the BetVictor mobile site, which is available on any mobile device that can connect to the internet.

What is BetVictor’s maximum payout?

According to BetVictor’s terms and services, BetVictor has a maximum payout of £500,000 per day. This applies in all countries, so in Canada, the maximum payout will be whatever the CAD equivalent is to £500,000.

How long does BetVictor take to pay out?

BetVictor withdrawals generally take between 1-2 banking days. The sportsbook will process your withdrawal request in under 24 hours. After that, payout times depend on your withdrawal method. Typically, Interac and e-wallets are faster than Visa/Mastercard debit card withdrawals.

Does BetVictor have free games?

No. While BetVictor has free bets and other sportsbook bonuses for Canadians, there is no way to bet on sports for free. All the main BetVictor bonus offers require a small deposit, minimum bet amount, or some other requirement to deposit/wager real money.

What banking options are available with the BetVictor app?

BetVictor accepts Visa, Mastercard, Interac, Apple Pay, and Google Pay. These options are available on the BetVictor app and desktop site.

Is there a difference between the BetVictor mobile app and the mobile version of the website?

Yes, there are several differences. The BetVictor mobile site is basically a scaled-down version of the desktop site, while the BetVictor app is a more streamlined betting platform with a more mobile-friendly user interface and mobile-exclusive features like push notifications.