BetVictor Review for January 2026 - $100 First Bet Shield

Feature Rating Welcome Bonus 4/5 Sports Leagues 4/5 Betting Odds 4/5 Live Betting 4.5/5 Live Streaming 4.2/5 Mobile App 3.8/5 Payment Methods 3/5 Payout Speed 4/5 Customer Support 4.5/5 User Experience 4/5

About BetVictor

Founded in 1946, BetVictor is one of the oldest bookmakers in the world. It’s a relatively new name in Canada though. The British-based bookmaker only came to the Great White North officially in 2022, following the launch of legal sports betting in Ontario.

Since 2022, BetVictor has struggled to keep pace with other big international names like bet365 and local operators, such as Sports Interaction. However, BetVictor is a growing brand that seems committed to gaining more popularity in Canada. For example, Toronto Raptors legend Tracy McGrady is one of BetVictor’s biggest brand ambassadors.

It’s too early to say whether BetVictor will go on to be one of the most popular betting sites in Canada. But, as you’ll see in this BetVictor review, it’s a very solid sportsbook with a lot going for it. Here’s an overview of some of the pros and cons of betting with BetVictor in Canada.

Pros Cons ✅ Wide betting markets ❌ No phone support ✅ Many promos for existing customers ❌ Limited payment options ✅ Accepts Apple Pay and Google Pay

Is BetVictor legal in Canada?

Yes, BetVictor is legal in Canada. The sportsbook is licensed by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario and iGaming Ontario, which makes it legal to use in Ontario. In the rest of Canada, BetVictor is available legally as an offshore operator with licenses from the UK Gambling Commission, Gibraltar Gambling Commissioner, and the Government of Ireland. These are some of the strictest and most well-regarded sports betting regulators in the world.

Bonuses and Promotions

Now that you’ve gotten an overview of what BetVictor has to offer, let’s take a closer look at the BetVictor welcome bonus. The First Bet Shield sign-up offer below is available to all new users. You do not need a BetVictor bonus code.

First Bet Shield up to $100 in Free Bets!

The BetVictor First Bet Shield sign-up offer allows you to get a do-over on your first two wagers. All you need to do is;

Sign up using the links in this BetVictor review Make a $10+ minimum deposit into your account Place a qualifying bet on any market with +100 odds or greater (excluding virtual sports).

If you follow these three simple steps and lose your first wager, BetVictor will refund 50% of your initial wager amount as a free bet (up to $50). You can use this free bet on any sports betting market. If you lose this wager too, BetVictor will give you another refund in the form of a free bet equal to 50% of your first bet amount (up to $50). You can use this second free bet on parlays with three legs or more. There are no wagering requirements on this offer, so you can withdraw your bonus winnings as soon as you get them.

Overall, this is a generous welcome bonus ideal for new bettors who want some extra security on their first bets. Although, it’s a bit more complicated than other welcome bonuses in Canada. It also has a seven-day redemption period, which is on the shorter side. With all this being said, these are not major issues and we wouldn’t discourage users from claiming this offer because of them.

Ongoing Promotions

NHL Double Wheel

When you bet $25 or more on any NHL market with +100 odds or higher, you can get up to $50 in NHL Bet Credits. All you need to do is opt in to the NHL Double Wheel promo before you place your wager. This ice hockey betting offer is available daily. NHL Bet Credits expire 72 hours after issuance. You can use them on any NHL 3-Play Parlay or NHL player prop. +100 minimum odds requirement.

2 Up Early Payout on Soccer

BetVictor will pay out all soccer money line bets instantly as soon as the team you bet on to win takes a two-goal lead. It doesn’t matter what happens after that. Your team could go on to draw or lose. You still win.

Refer A Friend

When you create your BetVictor account, you will also get a unique referral link. If someone signs up using your link, makes a deposit of $10, and plays $10 on BetVictor slots, you both can earn up to $40 in bonus credits.

Sports Betting

A sportsbook is only as good as its betting markets. With that in mind, for this BetVictor review, we’ve taken a close look at the sportsbook’s leagues, markets, and other betting options. See below for a full breakdown.

Leagues and Betting Options

BetVictor has over 30 different sports and hundreds of unique leagues available to bet on. This includes all the major North American sports leagues and niche sports, like cricket and F1. Here are some of the most popular leagues to bet on with BetVictor in Canada.

NBA

BetVictor has leaned hard into basketball betting in Canada. For the NBA, you will find a wide variety of wagers for every game, including player props, team props, and deep in play betting markets. BetVictor is also one of the few sportsbooks with comprehensive Canadian Elite Basketball League betting options, since it is a sponsor of the league. The only thing we’d like to see more of is NBA promos. Outside of boosted bets, there aren’t many existing bonuses for NBA bettors.

NFL

The Super Bowl is the most wagered on sporting event in Canada. You can bet on it with BetVictor along with every other NFL game. Not only that, you can also watch NFL games live through your BetVictor account if you have placed a bet within the last 24 hours. This feature alone makes BetVictor one of the best sportsbooks for football betting in Canada.

NHL

The NHL is arguably the most popular sports betting market in Canada. BetVictor caters to this market with tons of NHL bets per game as well as daily and monthly bonuses for NHL markets. The only thing it's really lacking are futures markets. You can bet on division, conference, and Stanley Cup winners, but awards winners and win totals markets aren’t regularly available.

English Premier League

In our opinion, BetVictor’s best betting markets are its soccer betting markets. This is really noticeable if you dive into the player props and futures bets like we have for this BetVictor review. The sportsbook blows most local sites out of the water, but is similar to other international operators like bet365. The English Premier League is the most popular soccer betting market on BetVictor. It has literally hundreds of unique bets available per match.

Betting Odds

Overall, BetVictor betting odds are competitive and similar to other sportsbooks in Canada, but it stands out in a few select markets. Notably, soccer and horse racing betting.

For soccer, BetVictor is usually one of the first sportsbooks to offer unique futures bets, which means you can get valuable odds early before the market coalesces around one outcome. In horse racing, BetVictor’s Best Odds Guaranteed offer means you get the highest value possible for your bet, regardless of the starting price.

Additionally, BetVictor offers enhanced odds daily for select markets, giving it a leg-up over other sportsbooks without boosted bets. It may be a small thing, but it really makes an impact on your potential winnings in the long run.

Live Betting and Streaming

BetVictor offers deep live betting markets for all 30+ of the sports it has available to bet on, including basketball, football, and soccer. You can place standard live moneyline wagers or complicated live same-game parlays with player props and unique markets, like the next team to score.

The sportsbook also offers live streams for select sports leagues, including the NFL. This was one of the features that stood out during this BetVictor review, since not many sites offer NFL live streaming. However, we think BetVictor could do a better job of advertising which games are available to stream. Other sportsbooks have dedicated pages just for live streams. BetVictor doesn’t. Putting this small critique aside, BetVictor streams are clear, reliable, and definitely worth taking advantage of. Just remember that you have to have placed a wager within the last 24 hours before you start streaming.

Mobile App

If you take anything away from this BetVictor review, it should be that BetVictor is a legit sportsbook that you can trust. After that, you should remember that the BetVictor app and mobile site are much, much better than the desktop site.

The more condensed screen allows for more intuitive navigation between menus. We also like how much faster payments are. Since BetVictor accepts both Apple Pay and Google Pay, you can make one and two-touch deposits and withdrawals on the BetVictor mobile betting platform. This option isn’t possible on desktop - at least not to the same extent.

The BetVictor app is available for download on iOS and Android from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Both options are solid, but some other BetVictor reviews of the Android app note bugs during the log-in process. Another thing to note is that the BetVictor apps are currently only available in Ontario.

Device Rating iOS App Store 4.7/5 Google Play Store 3.2/5

Payment Methods

BetVictor allows you to use Visa/Mastercard debit cards, Interac, Apple Pay, and Google Pay for deposits and withdrawals. Compared to other top sportsbooks, this is a very limited amount of banking options and a black mark we have to mention in this BetVictor review.

Deposit Methods

On the positive side, the deposit methods below will satisfy most Canadian bettors. Interac and debit cards are the most popular banking options in the country, so it’s worth noting that BetVictor supports both options. The $10 minimum deposit requirement is also reasonable compared to other sites with $20 minimums or higher. Still, it would be nice if BetVictor accepted more e-wallets or prepaid card options, like Skrill and Paysafecard.

Deposit Method Minimum Deposit Visa (Debit Card) $10 Mastercard (Debit Card) $10 Interac $10 Apple Pay $10 Google Pay $10

Withdrawal Methods

All the same BetVictor deposit methods are also available for withdrawals. It’s noteworthy that you can cash out with debit cards, which isn’t an option at all sites. Outside of that, the withdrawal options available goes down as is a negative in this BetVictor review.

Withdrawal Method Minimum Withdrawal Visa (Debit Card) $10 Mastercard (Debit Card) $10 Interac $10 Apple Pay $10 Google Pay $10

Payout Speed

BetVictor processes most withdrawal requests in under 24 hours. It can take up to 48 hours for large withdrawals. Either way, this is in line with the average sportsbook withdrawal times in Canada.

Once BetVictor processes your withdrawal, you will have to wait another 1-5 business days, depending on your withdrawal method. Interac, Apple Pay, and Google Pay withdrawals are the fastest and usually take 24 hours. Withdrawals via debit card can take up to five business days.

Customer Support

You can contact BetVictor customer support via 24/7 live chat or by email at help@betvictor.com. The sportsbook also has a dedicated help centre with useful FAQ articles and guides. All three options are very useful, but the 24/7 live chat is definitely the best option.

When you open the live chat, you’ll be prompted to speak to an AI assistant. This can be annoying, but it’s easily avoidable by hitting the Other option. After that, you’ll connect with a human representative in just a few minutes. Email responses take a little longer, usually around 24-48 hours, but it’s not a bad option if you can afford to wait. The FAQ is useful because it clearly breaks most articles down by country. This means you know what’s relevant to Canada and what’s not. A lot of international sportsbooks can learn from BetVictor on this front.

As you’ve seen in this BetVictor review, it’s not a perfect sportsbook. That said, customer support is one thing it does better than most other sports betting sites in Canada. The only downside is the lack of phone support. Most top sportsbooks have this option, so the lack of it at BetVictor is disappointing.

User Experience

Ease of Use

At first glance, the BetVictor website is not the most appealing. The layout is basic and there’s a lot of empty space advertising casino games that may or may not be relevant to sports bettors. With all this being said, the BetVictor mobile site and betting app (in Ontario) are much better. Additionally, BetVictor’s simplicity makes it easy to use, which is the most important thing.

The BetVictor sign-up process is a simple three-step form with clear, streamlined instructions. Know Your Customer (KYC) identity verification is an automatic process, which we know players appreciate. Other betting sites do manual verification that can take a few days. As long as your documents are clear, you shouldn’t have to wait more than two hours for your KYC check at BetVictor.

Managing Your Account

BetVictor has a centralised account menu page that allows you to customise your sports betting experience. You can change the odds from American (the default setting in Canada) to decimal or fractional. Your bet slip can also be altered if you don’t like the standard quick-bet format.

This account page also allows you to keep track of notifications about your bets and exclusive bonus offers. If you want to set limits on your account, you can also do that here.

Responsible Gambling Options

BetVictor has a comprehensive selection of responsible gambling tools and measures in place to protect its users. For example, you can set deposit and loss limits through your account page. You may also opt in to Reality Check time limits, short-term timeout periods, or permanent self-exclusion.

The BetVictor Safer Gambling page has guides on how to access each of these tools. You will also find helpful resources for diagnosing problem gambling and links to outside organisations where you can seek help.

Stand Out Feature: Same-Game Parlays and Bet Builder

Same-game parlays have become one of the most popular betting markets in Canada. Almost all the top sports betting markets have them, but only some sites truly do them well. In our opinion, BetVictor is one of these sites.

In addition to just offering same-game parlays, BetVictor has pre-packaged Same Game Parlay Boosts for NBA, NHL, MLB, NFL, and soccer betting markets. It also has a Bet Builder tool that you can use to combine multiple bets into one wager. This tool is especially useful for soccer bettors. BetVictor has soccer markets that other sites don’t have, like the number of shots on target a player will have in a match, which means you can make same-game parlays at BetVictor that you can’t at other sportsbooks.

Expert Opinion - Cody Acedeva

I’ve reviewed dozens of Canadian sports betting sites. In my opinion, BetVictor ranks near the very top, but there are a few key features that hold it back.

The limited selection of deposit methods is the biggest negative. Visa/Mastercard, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Interac may work for most users, but I really expected more from a site with such a big reputation. The basic web interface and lack of support by phone are other negatives that stood out in this BetVictor review.

On the other hand, when I consider the positives, these negatives feel pretty minor. For example, as a soccer fan, I really enjoy the number of unique betting markets BetVictor offers. The amount of existing user promos is also impressive, especially for its hockey betting markets. Finally, I can’t overlook NFL live streaming. This is a massive feature that NFL fans can’t miss.

Overall, BetVictor is a solid sports betting site. There are better sportsbooks in Canada, but if you’re a soccer bettor or an NFL fan, BetVictor should be one of your go-to sportsbooks.

Final Verdict

BetVictor is a prestigious sports betting site with 80 years of history behind it. There are things it does well, like its wide soccer betting markets and generous existing customer promos, and things it does poorly. Overall, though, BetVictor is one of the top sportsbooks in Canada and one that our experts recommend.

If you’re ready to check out BetVictor for yourself, you can use the links in this BetVictor review to sign up. The process is simple. It should not take you more than 10 minutes to create your account and claim your BetVictor welcome bonus.

If you're still on the lookout for a new sportsbook, check out our:

FAQ

How long does it take to withdraw from BetVictor in Canada?

BetVictor typically processes withdrawal requests in under 24 hours. After processing, the exact time you will have to wait depends on your withdrawal method. Interac and e-wallet withdrawals usually take less than 48 hours, while bank transfer can take up to five business days. You should expect to wait between 1-3 business days for BetVictor withdrawals.

Is BetVictor legal in Canada?

Yes. BetVictor is legal in Canada. It is available legally throughout the country as an offshore-based operator because of its licenses from the UK Gambling Commission, Gibraltar Gambling Commissioner, and Government of Ireland. BetVictor is also legal in Ontario because of its licenses from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario and iGaming Ontario.

Does BetVictor pay out?

Yes. BetVictor is a legit sports betting site. If you win, BetVictor will pay out your winnings. There may be delays if you haven’t verified your identity, but, barring violations of BetVictor’s terms of service, you will get your money.

Do BetVictor have the best odds guaranteed?

Yes, for some markets, BetVictor offers a best odds guarantee. These markets include UK horse racing and some greyhound racing markets. This allows you to get the best odds possible, regardless of if you place an early bet or get your wager in right before the jump.

Does BetVictor offer a welcome bonus?

Yes. BetVictor has a First Bet Shield offer available to new users. This welcome bonus gives you the chance to get your first wager back in bonus bets up to $100 if you lose it. To claim this offer, just sign up, make a $10+ deposit, and place your first bet.