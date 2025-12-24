Anselm Noronha

Match Preview & SEO writer

📝 Bio: Born and brought up in Goa, India. The love for football came naturally since childhood despite cricket being treated as a religion across most of the country. Has a diploma in IT but the passion for football seamlessly took over when it came to making a career choice. Has been associated with football clubs such as Sporting Club de Goa and FC Goa, before delving deeper into Indian football and beyond, while working with GOAL since February 2010.

⚽ My Football Story: Exposure to football came naturally in Goa. With my father being involved at school and national levels as a physical education instructor, tagging along for footy games was a thing that turned into an interest. The good old village tournaments, playing on all terrains - from rocky and sandy to grass and turf. European football was first beknown to me via magazines, at a time when cable TV was not yet at its peak.

🎯 Areas of Expertise:

Football culture and history

Analysis and match previews

Expert in research and opinion

🌟 Favourite Footballing Memory: Zico leading the team as marquee manager, and Lucio as the marquee captain, domestically it has to be the sheer experience of being an integral part of the dressing room while representing FC Goa as their Media Manager in 2015. And when the opportunity was thrown open, 18 May 2019 was not only when my daughter turned three but when I got to witness Bayern Munich - for the first time ever - confirm the Bundesliga title at the Arena. It was a 5-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt, along with emotional farewells to Rafinha, Arjen Robben and Franck Ribéry.

📝 My All-Time XI: Lev Yashin; Cafu, Franz Beckenbauer, Paolo Maldini, Roberto Carlos; Zinedine Zidane, Xavi Hernández, Diego Maradona; Lionel Messi, Pelé, Cristiano Ronaldo.

🏆 Manager: Sir Alex Ferguson