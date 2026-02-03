Goal.com
Liverpool 2025-26 kitsadidas/Liverpool/GOAL composite
Anselm Noronha

Liverpool 2025-26 kit: New home, away, third & goalkeeper jerseys, release dates, shirt leaks & prices

Everything you need to know about the 2025-26 Liverpool kits, including leaks, where to buy and more.

Home

Home Kit

  • The new home kit brings back the 2006-07 Adidas vibes in bold “Strawberry Red”
  • Clean white details and a timeless silhouette mark Adidas’ return to Anfield

From

$99.99

Buy Now

Liverpool have once again partnered with Adidas, starting from the 2025-26 season. The end of the club's last contract with Nike paved the way for the return of the 'Three Stripes' to Anfield after 13 years.

The new deal, projected to bring in over £60 million annually, officially begun on August 1, 2025. This is Adidas' third time as Liverpool's official kit partner. Their previous collaborations were from 1985 to 1996 and then again from 2006 to 2012, before the partnerships with Warrior, New Balance and Nike.

The Adidas kits from Liverpool's earlier Premier League period were famously worn by club legends such as Steven Gerrard, Jamie Carragher, Fernando Torres, and Luis Suarez, among others. During that time, the club secured one trophy, the 2012 League Cup.

Along with a different crest on every Liverpool shirt for 2025-26, Adidas has revived some of their older kit designs from when they took over from (Adidas-owned) Reebok as the club's official partner.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the new Liverpool kits, including where to buy, prices, leaks, and more.

  • Liverpool home kit 25-26Liverpool, Adidas

    Liverpool 2025-26 home kit, release date & price

    As tradition dictates, Liverpool's 2025-26 home kit by Adidas sticks with the club's iconic red — this time dubbed "Strawberry Red" — paired with crisp white accents for a clean, classic look.

    When it comes to design, it’s a no-frills throwback. The new home shirt channels serious nostalgia, drawing clear inspiration from the 2006-07 kit, minus the oversized collar. Featuring cuffed sleeves, a simple crewneck, and white trim for the crest and sponsor, it’s a sharp, timeless piece that signals Adidas’ grand return to Anfield.

    That 06-07 strip holds a special place in fans' hearts; it was the first kit Adidas crafted after taking over from Reebok in 2006, and was famously worn by club legends like Steven Gerrard, Xabi Alonso, and Daniel Agger.

    Completing the look, both the shorts and socks for the 2025-26 home strip are drenched in that same bold Strawberry Red, keeping the aesthetic sleek and unified for the Reds’ new era.

    Liverpool's brand-new 2025-26 home kit from Adidas has been officially on sale since August 1, 2025. Supporters can grab the standard short-sleeve version for £85 ($111), while the top-tier authentic edition will set you back £120 ($162).

    Prefer long sleeves? The regular long-sleeve shirt comes in at £90 ($118), with the authentic version priced at £130 ($170). 

  • LFC away kit 25-26Liverpool, Adidas

    Liverpool 2025-26 away kit, release date & price

    Liverpool’s 2025-26 away kit from Adidas brings a fresh, modern twist to the club’s rich tradition. Dominated by a sleek "Wonder White" tone, the shirt pops with sharp red Adidas branding and sleeve accents, complemented perfectly by black shorts and white socks for a crisp, balanced look.

    What truly sets this jersey apart is the redesigned club crest. Rather than the classic standalone Liverbird, the emblem is now framed within a bold, contemporary shield – a subtle shift that gives the kit a revitalised yet unmistakably Liverpool identity.

    The pricing for the Liverpool 2025-26 away kit resonates with that of the home kit.

  • Liverpool 2025-26 third kitadidas/Liverpool

    Liverpool 2025-26 third kit, release date & price

    The adidas and Liverpool 2025-26 third kit sports a striking sea green base colour, with black stripes on the collar and sleeves. Drawing inspiration from the 1980s with striped trim, this design could be a modern take on the classic green Liverpool x Carlsberg shirts, although this version features Standard Chartered on the front.

    Furthermore, besides an adidas Originals trefoil logo, the third kit is set to showcase the current Liverbird inside the old crest. Hence, the vintage Liverpool crest will make for a present-day interpretation of the one used on kits from 1987-1992, a period when adidas was previously the kit partner.

    The kit is completed with white shorts, alongside sea green socks finished with adidas Three Stripes and bold ‘LFC’ lettering.

    The adidas x Liverpool 2025-26 third jersey is available from September 9, 2025.

  • Liverpool GK kit 25-26Liverpool GK kit 25-26

    Liverpool 2025-26 goalkeeper kit release date & price

    Launched as part of the releasing of the home and away strips for the forthcoming campaign, the primary Adidas Liverpool 2025-26 goalkeeper kit features a combination of two shades of green with black logos. It's available to purchase for the same price as the home and away strips.

    Additionally, there's consideration for Liverpool's goalkeepers to have a pink kit option. Both of these kits are expected to incorporate a soundwave design, which is a standard feature of the Adidas Competition 25 GK kit.

    The third goalkeeper kit is slated to showcase black/gloss stripes complemented by white logos, collar, and stripes. Adidas has chosen to use the Trefoil logo for this third kit, aligning with the 25-26 third jersey design.

