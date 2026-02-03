Liverpool 2025-26 kit: New home, away, third & goalkeeper jerseys, release dates, shirt leaks & prices

Liverpool have once again partnered with Adidas, starting from the 2025-26 season. The end of the club's last contract with Nike paved the way for the return of the 'Three Stripes' to Anfield after 13 years.

The new deal, projected to bring in over £60 million annually, officially begun on August 1, 2025. This is Adidas' third time as Liverpool's official kit partner. Their previous collaborations were from 1985 to 1996 and then again from 2006 to 2012, before the partnerships with Warrior, New Balance and Nike.

The Adidas kits from Liverpool's earlier Premier League period were famously worn by club legends such as Steven Gerrard, Jamie Carragher, Fernando Torres, and Luis Suarez, among others. During that time, the club secured one trophy, the 2012 League Cup.

Along with a different crest on every Liverpool shirt for 2025-26, Adidas has revived some of their older kit designs from when they took over from (Adidas-owned) Reebok as the club's official partner.

