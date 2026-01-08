Benjamin Sesko Manchester United 2025-26Getty
All completed Manchester United transfers so far in 2025-26 - listed

GOAL rounds up all the completed Manchester United transfers in the 2025-26 season so far.

Considering Manchester United's disappointing 2024-25 season, which saw them finish 15th in the Premier League without any silverware, significant improvements have been necessary to ensure the team is able to contend for European qualification this season.  

The absence of European football in the ongoing campaign could pose a challenge to the team's ability to attract prominent players during the winter transfer window.

As the summer transfer window has concluded and January window is open, GOAL is your go-to source for all the completed Manchester United transfers for the 2025-26 season. 

  • New signings January 2026 window

    Having sacked Ruben Amorim, Manchester United could be set for some further personnel changes in January, though it remains to be seen how the team will shape up. Among those who have been linked with the club in the rumour mill are AC Milan star Christian Pulisic and Aston Villa playmaker Morgan Rogers.

  • Departures January 2026 window

    It seems likely that whichever new manager comes into Old Trafford will want to clear out players who are deemed surplus to requirements and a number of players have been linked with moves away. Harry Maguire, whose deal expires in the summer, was reportedly on the radar of Saudi clubs, while Tyrell Malacia has struggled for game-time and spent a portion of last season on loan at PSV.

  • Matheus Cunha Manchester United Aston Villa 2025Getty

    New signings summer 2025 window

    Diego LeonParaguayCerro Porteno£3m
    Matheus CunhaBrazilWolves£62.5m
    Harley Emsden-JamesEnglandSouthampton£1m
    Bryan MbeumoCameroonBrentford£71m
    Benjamin SeskoSloveniaRB Leipzig£73.7m
    Senne LammensBelgiumRoyal Antwerp£18m

    Manchester United successfully finalised the £62.5 million transfer of Matheus Cunha from Wolves as the first summer signing of the season. Additionally, they managed to retain their captain, Bruno Fernandes, despite interest from Saudi Arabian clubs, in particular, an insane offer from Al-Hilal, as the Portuguese desires to continue playing in Europe.

    However, the club's first signing of the Ruben Amorim era would be the acquisition of the Paraguayan starlet, Diego Leon, from Cerro Porteno for an initial fee of $4 million (£3m), with up to $4m in add-ons.

    United confirmed the signing of £71m Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford after a drawn-out transfer saga. After Aston Villa rejected United’s fresh approach for Ollie Watkins, the Red Devils have won the race to sign highly-rated RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko

    Close to the deadline, the team also roped in Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp

  • Marcus Rashford Barcelona HICGetty Images

    Departures summer 2025 window

    PlayerNationalityNew clubFee
    Christian EriksenDenmarkWolfsburgFree
    Jonny EvansNorthern IrelandNARetired
    Victor LindelofSwedenAston VillaFree
    Enzo Kana-BiyikNetherlandsLausanne-SportLoan
    Marcus RashfordEnglandBarcelonaLoan
    Alejandro GarnachoArgentinaChelsea£40m
    Jadon SanchoEnglandAston VillaLoan
    AntonyBrazilReal Betis£22m
    Rasmus HojlundDenmarkNapoliLoan
    Andre OnanaCameroonTrabzonsporLoan

    Christian Eriksen could turn his career around at Manchester United after suffering a heart attack in 2021, before his contract expired, while Jonny Evans made his final appearance for the club against Hong Kong.

    The club's decision not to renew the contract of Victor Lindelof seems to have been made after the Europa League final defeat to Tottenham.

    Having signed Enzo Kana-Biyik as a free agent from Le Havre, the Dutch forward is loaned to Swiss side Lausanne-Sport for the season. Marcus Rashfordjoined Barcelona on loan.

    While Chelsea signed Alejandro Garnacho, Rasmus Hojlund, and Antony also left the club, for Napoli and Real Betis respectively. 

    Jadon Sancho left on loan to Aston Villa, while goalkeeper Andre Onana joined Turkish side Trabzonspor on loan. 

