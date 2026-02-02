Arsenal 2025-26 kit: New home, away, third & goalkeeper jerseys, release dates, shirt leaks & prices

Arsenal and adidas launched their new home kit for the 2025-26 season on May 15, 2025.

The design of the new shirt delves into "The Heart of Arsenal," employing the human heart as a creative motif. This approach aims to take supporters on a symbolic journey to the very essence behind the club's badge.

The launch will also feature a film showcasing players from both the men's and women's teams. This film offers a unique glimpse into the players' inner thoughts, all set against the backdrop of their actual heartbeats, accompanied by a specially created musical piece.

The jersey features a primary red colour complemented by white sleeves and a white Adidas logo, maintaining a clean two-tone design. This marks a return to Arsenal's classic red and white palette for the home shirt, a combination last seen in the 2022-2023 season. The complete home kit will include white and red shorts.

A notable detail of the Adidas Arsenal 2025-2026 jersey is the prominent, densely structured "Gothic A" pattern displayed on the front.

Mikel Arteta's men made the on-pitch debut of the new kit in their final home game of last season against Newcastle United on May 18.

Arsenal's home kit has been priced at £85 ($112) for adults, with a match version available for £120 ($159).