Arsenal 2025-26 kitsGetty/adidas/Arsenal/GOAL composite
Anselm Noronha

Arsenal 2025-26 kit: New home, away, third & goalkeeper jerseys, release dates, shirt leaks & prices

Everything you need to know about the new Arsenal kit, including leaks, where to buy and more.

Home

Home Kit

  • Classic red body paired with white sleeves and a white Adidas logo

  • Features a prominent, densely structured "Gothic A" pattern on the front

  • Complete home kit includes white and red shorts

From

$99.99

Buy Now

Arsenal continue their association with adidas through the 2025-26 season, with the new home, away, and third kits unveiled and available to purchase now via Arsenal club stores, Arsenal Direct, and selected retail stores.

After adidas turned the clock back with the retro crest on the Gunners' home kit in 2024-25, it is no different this term as kits continue to return to some of the previous designs and sometimes switch back to a minimalistic strip, with one of the most iconic crests in club history being integrated this time around.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the new Arsenal kits, including where to buy, prices, and more.

READ MORE

  • Arsenal 2025-26 home kitadidas/Arsenal

    Arsenal 2025-26 home kit, release date & price

    Arsenal and adidas launched their new home kit for the 2025-26 season on May 15, 2025.

    The design of the new shirt delves into "The Heart of Arsenal," employing the human heart as a creative motif. This approach aims to take supporters on a symbolic journey to the very essence behind the club's badge.

    The launch will also feature a film showcasing players from both the men's and women's teams. This film offers a unique glimpse into the players' inner thoughts, all set against the backdrop of their actual heartbeats, accompanied by a specially created musical piece.

    The jersey features a primary red colour complemented by white sleeves and a white Adidas logo, maintaining a clean two-tone design. This marks a return to Arsenal's classic red and white palette for the home shirt, a combination last seen in the 2022-2023 season. The complete home kit will include white and red shorts.

    A notable detail of the Adidas Arsenal 2025-2026 jersey is the prominent, densely structured "Gothic A" pattern displayed on the front.

    Mikel Arteta's men made the on-pitch debut of the new kit in their final home game of last season against Newcastle United on May 18.

    Arsenal's home kit has been priced at £85 ($112) for adults, with a match version available for £120 ($159).

  • Arsenal 2025-26 away kitadidas/Arsenal

    Arsenal 2025-26 away kit, release date & price

    The Arsenal 2025-26 away kit, paying homage to the 90s with the iconic lightning bolt design inspired by the crest of the Royal Arsenal Gatehouse, was unveiled on July 21, 2025.

    To add a vibrant touch, there's red trim along the sides, sleeves, and collar. The silver badge and Adidas logo really make these details pop, creating what seems to be the most visually distinctive of Arsenal's three kits for next season.

    Particularly taking a look at the 1995-96 away kit which blended two shades of blue, other than the metallic silver logos, Adidas has incorporated eye-catching red accents to complete the look.

    The shirt is designed to pair perfectly with navy blue shorts and navy socks, which feature the iconic adidas Three Stripes in red.

    To celebrate the launch, the club released a fantastic film that captures the bold energy of the new kit. It features Arsenal stars like Declan Rice and Alessia Russo, set against dynamic cityscapes from New York to Paris to Singapore. The visuals are exaggerated to reflect the feeling of supporters, making the players seem 100 feet tall.

    Fans will see the shirt on-pitch for the first time on July 23, when Arsenal’s men’s team takes on AC Milan in Singapore.

    The new away shirt is available for purchase now at all Arsenal club stores and is priced the same as the home kit.

  • Arsenal 2025-26 third kitadidas/Arsenal

    Arsenal 2025-26 third kit, release date & price

    The Arsenal third kit for the 2025-26 season hit the shelves on August 4, 2025. The shirt marks the second season of the iconic adidas Originals and channels the spirit of Highbury to inspire the next generation of Arsenal supporters, as it marks the 20th anniversary of the Gunners' final season at the iconic stadium.

    It showcases a clean white base complemented by maroon and gold accents, which seems to be a nod to the popular 2007-09 Nike alternative kit. It also includes a stylish polo collar with gold and maroon stripes, adding a touch of classic design.

    One of the distinctive elements is the use of a jacquard fabric with a subtle, intricate tonal pattern, providing a unique texture to the shirt. This third jersey essentially inverts the club’s traditional red and white, using a darker maroon for the trim against the predominantly white body. The addition of gold trim and patterned details is expected to make the kit stand out while still maintaining a simple and clean aesthetic from a distance. Interestingly, this will be the first time since 2010 that one of Arsenal’s primary kits is predominantly white.

    Overall, the Adidas Arsenal 2025-26 third football shirt with the Trefoil brand logo is shaping up to be a very stylish design and could potentially become a memorable Arsenal kit. 

  • Arsenal 2025-26 home goalkeeper kitadidas/Arsenal

    Arsenal 2025-26 goalkeeper kit release date & price

    The new Arsenal 2025-26 goalkeeper kit has been launched and is now available for purchase, coinciding with the release of the 2025-26 player home kit.

    The main goalkeeper kit is designed using the Adidas Tiro 25 Competition goalkeeper teamwear in a combination of light yellow and red. It features a monochrome red Arsenal crest and a contemporary design that incorporates a darker shade of yellow, which predominantly covers the front of the kit despite the base being light yellow.

    The red accents nicely complement Arsenal's traditional home colours, although this specific design is not exclusive to the club.

