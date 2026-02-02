Goal.com
Man Utd 2025-26 kitsGetty/adidas/Man Utd/GOAL composite
Anselm Noronha

Man Utd 2025-26 kit: New home, away, third & goalkeeper jerseys, release dates, shirt leaks & prices

Everything you need to know about the new Manchester United kits, including leaks, where to buy and more.

Home

Home Kit

  • Primarily red with white logos and black accents
  • Inspired by Old Trafford, “The Theatre of Dreams"
  • Features an abstract sleeve graphic in multiple red tones, referencing the pitch, stands, and tunnel

Manchester United will continue to have adidas as their main shirt sponsor after the Red Devils signed a 10-year extension with the German giants in June 2023.

Shop Man Utd kits & gear at FanaticsBuy now

The club may have dodged a bullet as adidas could have ended their £900 million ($1.12 billion) worth deal in case of relegation to the Championship, but fears of repercussions owing to their poor form linger.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the new Manchester United kits, including where to buy, prices, leaks, rumours and more.

  • Man Utd home kit 2025-26adidas/Man Utd

    Man Utd 2025-26 home kit, release date & price

    The Manchester United 25-26 home kit officially launched on June 12, 2025. Primarily red with white logos and black accents, it is designed to capture the true essence of the club's identity, honouring its rich history and foundational spirit. The design takes inspiration from Old Trafford, also known as 'The Theatre of Dreams'.

    The club has not incorporated bespoke sleeve prints on their home shirts for quite some time, but this time, you should see an abstract sleeve graphic in various shades of red, highlighting elements of the pitch, stands, and tunnel. The last instance of a unique sleeve graphic on a Manchester United home jersey was the 1996-98 design.

    To complete the look, the kit features a stylish black and white V-neck collar and sleeve cuffs, black three-stripes running down the shoulders, and contrasting white adidas and sponsor logos. A final touch, paying homage to the club's heritage, is a 'Theatre of Dreams' sign-off on the back of the collar. A notable feature is an Old Trafford-inspired graphic on the sleeves, along with "Theatre of Dreams" printed on the collar, paying homage to the iconic stadium.

    The new Man Utd home kit can be bought for £85 ($115) for adults, with the authentic strip costing £120 ($162). These rates are for the short-sleeved shirts.

  • Man Utd away kit 2025-26adidas/Man Utd

    Man Utd 2025-26 away kit, release date & price

    The 2025-2026 Manchester United away kit, featuring a white, plum and modern lilac base with metallic trims, has been unveiled on July 16, 2025. This colour scheme is inspired by the distinctive snowflake pattern from the 1990-92 away kit, but this will not be the first time Adidas has drawn inspiration from the snowflake design for Manchester United kits. They previously used it for the 2015-16 third kit and the 2017-18 away kit. In addition, this season's away kit even incorporates an innovative snowflake M pattern.

    The new kit has an overlapping V-collar and flaunting the devil logo instead of the full club crest, a design choice by Adidas. The shorts for the 2025-2026 away kit are expected to be in a dark plum shade, which matches the colour used for the logos on the shirt.

    The pricing for the United 2025-26 away kit resonates with that of the home kit.

  • Man Utd third kit 2025-26adidas/Man Utd

    Man Utd 2025-26 third kit, release date & price

    The new adidas Manchester United 2025-2026 third football shirt, officially unveiled on August 12, 2025, brings back the iconic look of the 1993-94 away shirt famously worn by Eric Cantona. The club confirmed it would be worn for the first time on September 27, 2025 in the Premier League game against Brentford.

    The kit is predominantly black with striking yellow and blue accents, mirroring the original design from three decades ago. Key features include the classic Adidas Trefoil logo and a contemporary take on the shielded club badge. The shirt will also sport a stylish tricolour design on the collar and cuffs, with matching shorts and socks to complete the kit.

    The black and grey base exposes a subtle yet striking club devil motif, woven directly into the design, finished with authentic 3-stripes in bold yellow across the shoulders.

    Speaking of honouring the club legends with this strip, the on-field version of the kit is available to purchase for €150, while the fan version is €100.

  • Andre Onana Man Utd home goalkeeper 2025-26 kitadidas/Man Utd

    Man Utd 2025-26 goalkeeper kit release date & price

    The design of the Adidas Man United 2025-2026 goalkeeper home football shirt resembles the Juventus 2025-26 keeper shirt, with a predominantly black base that smoothly transitions into grey towards the bottom. This is nicely accented by the logos and other details rendered in a light green colour.

    The jersey is built upon the new Adidas 25 Tiro Goalkeeper Competition teamwear shirt. Leaks have also revealed a blue goalkeeper drip, likely to be used for away matches.

    Meanwhile, the new Adidas Manchester United third goalkeeper kit for the 2025-26 season is similar to that of Bayern Munich. The kit features a striking bright mint green colour with subtle vertical stripes. It also showcases the classic Adidas Trefoil logo along with a shielded Manchester United crest.

    While the Man Utd home goalkeeper adult long sleeve shirt is available for £90 ($122), fans can anticipate the release and availability of the other two drips anytime around late summer of 2025.

