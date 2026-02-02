Man Utd 2025-26 kit: New home, away, third & goalkeeper jerseys, release dates, shirt leaks & prices

The Manchester United 25-26 home kit officially launched on June 12, 2025. Primarily red with white logos and black accents, it is designed to capture the true essence of the club's identity, honouring its rich history and foundational spirit. The design takes inspiration from Old Trafford, also known as 'The Theatre of Dreams'.

The club has not incorporated bespoke sleeve prints on their home shirts for quite some time, but this time, you should see an abstract sleeve graphic in various shades of red, highlighting elements of the pitch, stands, and tunnel. The last instance of a unique sleeve graphic on a Manchester United home jersey was the 1996-98 design.

To complete the look, the kit features a stylish black and white V-neck collar and sleeve cuffs, black three-stripes running down the shoulders, and contrasting white adidas and sponsor logos. A final touch, paying homage to the club's heritage, is a 'Theatre of Dreams' sign-off on the back of the collar. A notable feature is an Old Trafford-inspired graphic on the sleeves, along with "Theatre of Dreams" printed on the collar, paying homage to the iconic stadium.

The new Man Utd home kit can be bought for £85 ($115) for adults, with the authentic strip costing £120 ($162). These rates are for the short-sleeved shirts.