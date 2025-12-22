Who has scored the most goals in a calendar year? From Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to Muller and Pele

A record not officially recognised by FIFA, there are names who have made it to the Guinness Book of World Records for scoring the most number of goals in a calendar year.

While Lionel Messi scored the most goals in a calendar year for a club, when he netted 79 goals for Barcelona, he broke the previous record of 85 goals set by Gerd Muller of Germany and Bayern Munich in 1972, when the Argentine amassed 91 goals for club and country in 2012.

However, it must be noted that FIFA rejected the Zambian Football Association's claims that Godfrey Chitalu had scored over 100 goals for club and country in 1972. The world governing body maintained that it was not possible for them to certify Chitalu's record due to a "lack of database".

Pele completes the podium on 75 strikes, with Zico and Romario making the top-six of all time with 72 goals each.

Among the 21st-century scorers in a calendar year, only Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski have come close with 69 goals to their name in 2013 and 2021, respectively.

As of late December 2025, Kylian Mbappe breached the top 10 of all time with his 66 goals.

Top 10 most goals scored in one calendar year

Player Goals scored Calendar year Lionel Messi 91 2012 Gerd Muller 85 1972 Pele 75 1958 Pele 72 1965 Zico 72 1979 Romario 72 2000 Robert Lewandowski 69 2021 Cristiano Ronaldo 69 2013 Kylian Mbappe 66 2025 Cristiano Ronaldo 63 2012

Top 10 goalscorers of 2025

Getty Images

Player Club/Country Goals scored Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid/France 66 Harry Kane Bayern Munich/England 60 Victor Osimhen Galatasaray/Nigeria 53 Robert Lewandowski Barcelona/Poland 51 Erling Haaland Manchester City/Norway 47 Lionel Messi Inter Miami/Argentina 46 Vangelis Pavlidis Benfica/Greece 44 Mohamed Salah Liverpool/Egypt 35-37 Mateo Retegui Atalanta/Al Qadsiah/Argentina 35 Denis Bouanga LAFC/Gabon 35 Alesander Isak Newcastle/Liverpool/Sweden 30-32

Last updated: December 22, 2025, 8:55 am GMT

Note: Since statistics mostly focus on season-basis totals than year wise numbers, it is the best estimate available.