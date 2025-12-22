Lionel Messi Barcelona boots GFXGetty/GOAL
Anselm Noronha

Who has scored the most goals in a calendar year? From Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to Muller and Pele

Who has scored the most goals in a single calendar year?

A record not officially recognised by FIFA, there are names who have made it to the Guinness Book of World Records for scoring the most number of goals in a calendar year.

While Lionel Messi scored the most goals in a calendar year for a club, when he netted 79 goals for Barcelona, he broke the previous record of 85 goals set by Gerd Muller of Germany and Bayern Munich in 1972, when the Argentine amassed 91 goals for club and country in 2012.

However, it must be noted that FIFA rejected the Zambian Football Association's claims that Godfrey Chitalu had scored over 100 goals for club and country in 1972. The world governing body maintained that it was not possible for them to certify Chitalu's record due to a "lack of database".

Pele completes the podium on 75 strikes, with Zico and Romario making the top-six of all time with 72 goals each.

Among the 21st-century scorers in a calendar year, only Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski have come close with 69 goals to their name in 2013 and 2021, respectively.

As of late December 2025, Kylian Mbappe breached the top 10 of all time with his 66 goals.

Top 10 most goals scored in one calendar year

PlayerGoals scoredCalendar year
Lionel Messi912012
Gerd Muller851972
Pele751958
Pele721965
Zico721979
Romario722000
Robert Lewandowski692021
Cristiano Ronaldo692013
Kylian Mbappe662025
Cristiano Ronaldo632012

Top 10 goalscorers of 2025

Kylian-mbappeGetty Images

PlayerClub/CountryGoals scored
Kylian MbappeReal Madrid/France66
Harry KaneBayern Munich/England60
Victor OsimhenGalatasaray/Nigeria53
Robert LewandowskiBarcelona/Poland51
Erling HaalandManchester City/Norway47
Lionel MessiInter Miami/Argentina46
Vangelis PavlidisBenfica/Greece44
Mohamed SalahLiverpool/Egypt35-37
Mateo ReteguiAtalanta/Al Qadsiah/Argentina35
Denis BouangaLAFC/Gabon35
Alesander IsakNewcastle/Liverpool/Sweden30-32

Last updated: December 22, 2025, 8:55 am GMT

Note: Since statistics mostly focus on season-basis totals than year wise numbers, it is the best estimate available.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

0