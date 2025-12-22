Who has scored the most goals in a calendar year? From Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to Muller and Pele

A record not officially recognised by FIFA, there are names who have made it to the Guinness Book of World Records for scoring the most number of goals in a calendar year.
While Lionel Messi scored the most goals in a calendar year for a club, when he netted 79 goals for Barcelona, he broke the previous record of 85 goals set by Gerd Muller of Germany and Bayern Munich in 1972, when the Argentine amassed 91 goals for club and country in 2012.
However, it must be noted that FIFA rejected the Zambian Football Association's claims that Godfrey Chitalu had scored over 100 goals for club and country in 1972. The world governing body maintained that it was not possible for them to certify Chitalu's record due to a "lack of database".
Pele completes the podium on 75 strikes, with Zico and Romario making the top-six of all time with 72 goals each.
Among the 21st-century scorers in a calendar year, only Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski have come close with 69 goals to their name in 2013 and 2021, respectively.
As of late December 2025, Kylian Mbappe breached the top 10 of all time with his 66 goals.
Top 10 most goals scored in one calendar year
|Player
|Goals scored
|Calendar year
|Lionel Messi
|91
|2012
|Gerd Muller
|85
|1972
|Pele
|75
|1958
|Pele
|72
|1965
|Zico
|72
|1979
|Romario
|72
|2000
|Robert Lewandowski
|69
|2021
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|69
|2013
|Kylian Mbappe
|66
|2025
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|63
|2012
Top 10 goalscorers of 2025
Getty Images
|Player
|Club/Country
|Goals scored
|Kylian Mbappe
|Real Madrid/France
|66
|Harry Kane
|Bayern Munich/England
|60
|Victor Osimhen
|Galatasaray/Nigeria
|53
|Robert Lewandowski
|Barcelona/Poland
|51
|Erling Haaland
|Manchester City/Norway
|47
|Lionel Messi
|Inter Miami/Argentina
|46
|Vangelis Pavlidis
|Benfica/Greece
|44
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool/Egypt
|35-37
|Mateo Retegui
|Atalanta/Al Qadsiah/Argentina
|35
|Denis Bouanga
|LAFC/Gabon
|35
|Alesander Isak
|Newcastle/Liverpool/Sweden
|30-32
Last updated: December 22, 2025, 8:55 am GMT
Note: Since statistics mostly focus on season-basis totals than year wise numbers, it is the best estimate available.