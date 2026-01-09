All completed Liverpool transfers so far in 2025-26 - listed

The Reds have been active in the market so far, with the Premier League champions battling for a place in the top four after a sub-par start to their title defence.

Liverpool’s first agreement of the January window is said to be with Ifeane Ndukwe, the Austria Vienna central defender who will be joining the club at the end of the campaign.

Arne Slot’s side have also reportedly agreed a deal for Mor Ndiaye, the left-sided centre-back, who starred for Senegal at the recent Under-17 World Cup in Qatar.

A verbal agreement has been reached by the Reds to sign him from Amitie FC in his native Senegal, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Meanwhile, Owen Beck has returned to Liverpool from his loan at Derby. After signing a new Liverpool contract last summer, he joined the Championship side temporarily, but an injury prevented him from making an appearance. His loan has ended, so Beck can undergo rehab at his parent club.