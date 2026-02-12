Goal.com
Live
Barcelona FansGetty
Anselm Noronha

Story of 'Cant del Barca' - Lyrics, video & meaning of official Barcelona anthem heard at Camp Nou

As is tradition, the club anthem is played during Barcelona's home games on stadium loudspeakers, with fans singing along.

The official Barcelona anthem, called 'Cant del Barca' ('Himno del FC Barcelona' in Spanish or 'Himne del FC Barcelona' in Catalan), was written in 1974 as part of the club's 75th anniversary celebrations. 

The lyrics were penned by Jaume Picas and Josep M. Espinàs, with the music composed by Manuel Valls Gorina.

It was first performed as "giant karaoke" during a match against East Germany national team on November 27, 1974, during the anniversary celebrations, with a chorus of 3,500 voices led by Oriol Martorell. Later, when Joan Laporta became president in 2003, he advocated for the lyrics to be displayed on the stadium screens.

The anthem beautifully reflects the inclusive nature of the club, with lines like, "No matter where we come from, South or North, ... A flag brings us together."

Barcelona anthem 'Cant del Barca' lyrics

Tot el camp
És un clam
Som la gent blaugrana
Tant se val d’on venim
Si del sud o del nord
Ara estem d’acord
Estem d’acord
Una bandera ens agermana

Copa del Rey
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR

Blaugrana al vent
Un crit valent
Tenim un nom el sap tothom
BARÇA BARÇA BAAAAARÇA!

Jugadors
Seguidors
Tots units fem força
Són molts anys plens d’afanys
Són molts gols que hem cridat
I s’ha demostrat s’ha demostrat
Que mai ningú no ens podrà tòrcer

Blaugrana al vent
Un crit valent
Tenim un nom el sap tothom
BARÇA BARÇA BAAAAARÇA!

Video of Barcelona fans singing 'Cant del Barca'

English translation of 'Cant del Barca' lyrics

Tot el camp
The whole stadium

És un clam
cheers loudly

Som la gent blaugrana
We’re the blue and maroon supporters

Tant se val d'on venim
No matter where we come from

Si del sud o del nord
Be it south or north

Ara estem d'acord estem d'acord
Now we all agree - we all agree

Una bandera ens agermana
One flag unites us as brothers

Blaugrana al vent
Blue maroon in the wind

Un crit valent
A valiant cry

Tenim un nom que el sap tothom
We have a name everyone knows

Barça, Barça, Baaarça!

Jugadors
Players

Seguidors
Supporters

Tots units fem força
United we are strong

Són molts anys plens d'afanys
Many years full of support

Són molts gols que hem cridat
We have cheered many goals

I s'ha demostrat s'ha demostrat
And we have shown - we have shown

Que mai ningú no ens podrà tòrcer
That no one can ever break us

Blaugrana al vent
Blue maroon in the wind

Un crit valent
A valiant cry

Tenim un nom que el sap tothom
We have a name everyone knows

Barça, Barça, Baaarça!

Read more

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

0