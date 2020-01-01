MLS

Voetbalwereld rouwt om overlijden NBA-legende Kobe Bryant (41)

De sportwereld is zondagavond opgeschrikt door de dood van NBA-legende Kobe Bryant.

Volgens het doorgaans betrouwbare TMZ overleed de 41-jarige oud-basketballer bij een helikoptercrash in de buurt van Calabasas (Californië). Ook de vier andere inzittenden van de crash hebben het ongeluk niet overleefd.

Vanuit de voetbalwereld is geschokt gereageerd op het overlijden van Bryant.

No this can‘t be true 😢😢😢 R.I.P. King - we will miss you all! Prayers are with the family 🙏🏽 #goat

Een bericht gedeeld door Jérôme Boateng (@jeromeboateng) op

I still can’t believe it. 💔 All my support to the family. 🙏

Een bericht gedeeld door Carles Puyol (@carles5puyol) op

