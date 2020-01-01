Voetbalwereld rouwt om overlijden NBA-legende Kobe Bryant (41)
Getty
Volgens het doorgaans betrouwbare TMZ overleed de 41-jarige oud-basketballer bij een helikoptercrash in de buurt van Calabasas (Californië). Ook de vier andere inzittenden van de crash hebben het ongeluk niet overleefd.
Vanuit de voetbalwereld is geschokt gereageerd op het overlijden van Bryant.
Dit artikel wordt aangevuld
Fuck ! 😢— R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) January 26, 2020
We have no words to express how shocked we are to hear of the tragic passing of one of the greatest sportsmen of all time and Rossonero fan, Kobe Bryant. All our thoughts are with the families of those affected by this tragic accident. You will forever be missed, Kobe 🙏❤️🖤 pic.twitter.com/FOd365chEL— AC Milan (@acmilan) January 26, 2020
KOBE BRYANT 😢🏀🙏🏽 D.E.P. pic.twitter.com/swFhM2o1YZ— Daniel Ceballos (@DaniCeballos46) January 26, 2020
Kobe 😭 !!!!!!!— Samuel Umtiti (@samumtiti) January 26, 2020