New York Red Bulls vs Orlando City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between New York Red Bulls and Orlando City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

New York Red Bulls will host Orlando City in the Major League Soccer (MLS) at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday.

The Bulls are fourth in the standings with 26 points from 15 games so far. They have won three out of their last four league matches and will be confident of picking up another win at home. Orlando are down in 11th with 17 points and will be hoping to pull off an upset away from home.

New York Red Bulls vs Orlando City kick-off time

Date: June 1, 2024 Kick-off time: 7.30 pm ET Venue: Red Bull Arena

The match will be played at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday, with kick-off at 7.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch New York Red Bulls vs Orlando City online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

New York Red Bulls team news

The Red Bulls are likely to be without as many as five players for this match due to injury, including Cameron Harper, Ronald Donkor, Peter Stroud, Roald Mitchell and Serge Ngoma. Kyle Duncan is flagged as a doubt.

New York Red Bulls possible XI: Coronel, Nealis, Reyes, Eile, Tolkin; Estrela, Amaya, Edelman, Morgan, Forsberg, Manoel

Position Players Goalkeepers: Marcucci, Meara, Stokes Defenders: S. Nealis, Reyes, O'Connor, Alexandre, Tolkin, Duncan, D. Nealis, Mina Midfielders: Amaya, Estrela, Carmona, Morgan, Gjengaar Forwards: Manoel, Hall

Orlando City team news

The Lions are expected to be without Mikey Halliday, Duncan McGuire, and Tahir Reid-Brown for their game against the New York Red Bulls.

They will be hoping to pick up their fifth win of the season to climb up the standings as quickly as possible.

Orlando City predicted XI: Gallese; Thorhallsson, Brekalo, Schlegel, Cartagena, Lodeiro, Angulo, Araujo; Torres, Muriel, Ojeda.

Position Players Goalkeepers: P. Gallese, J. Otero Leon, M. Stajduhar Defenders: A. Freeman, R. Jansson, K. Smith, T. Williams, Brekalo Midfielders: I. Angulo, C. Araújo, W. Cartagena, N. Lodeiro, S. Mohammed, M. Ojeda, L. Petrasso, D. Thorhallsson, F. Torres Forwards: G. Gonzalez, Jack Lynn, Muriel

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 31/03/24 Orlando City 1 - 1 New York RB MLS 04/06/23 New York RB 0 - 3 Orlando City MLS 26/02/23 Orlando City 1 - 0 New York RB MLS 14/08/22 New York RB 0 - 1 Orlando City MLS 28/07/22 Orlando City 5 - 1 New York RB US Open Cup

