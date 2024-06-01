This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
New York Red Bulls vs Orlando City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between New York Red Bulls and Orlando City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

New York Red Bulls will host Orlando City in the Major League Soccer (MLS) at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday.

The Bulls are fourth in the standings with 26 points from 15 games so far. They have won three out of their last four league matches and will be confident of picking up another win at home. Orlando are down in 11th with 17 points and will be hoping to pull off an upset away from home.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

New York Red Bulls vs Orlando City kick-off time

Date:June 1, 2024
Kick-off time:7.30 pm ET
Venue:Red Bull Arena

The match will be played at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday, with kick-off at 7.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch New York Red Bulls vs Orlando City online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TVWatch here

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

New York Red Bulls team news

The Red Bulls are likely to be without as many as five players for this match due to injury, including Cameron Harper, Ronald Donkor, Peter Stroud, Roald Mitchell and Serge Ngoma. Kyle Duncan is flagged as a doubt.

New York Red Bulls possible XI: Coronel, Nealis, Reyes, Eile, Tolkin; Estrela, Amaya, Edelman, Morgan, Forsberg, Manoel

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Marcucci, Meara, Stokes
Defenders:S. Nealis, Reyes, O'Connor, Alexandre, Tolkin, Duncan, D. Nealis, Mina
Midfielders:Amaya, Estrela, Carmona, Morgan, Gjengaar
Forwards:Manoel, Hall

Orlando City team news

The Lions are expected to be without Mikey Halliday, Duncan McGuire, and Tahir Reid-Brown for their game against the New York Red Bulls.

They will be hoping to pick up their fifth win of the season to climb up the standings as quickly as possible.

Orlando City predicted XI: Gallese; Thorhallsson, Brekalo, Schlegel, Cartagena, Lodeiro, Angulo, Araujo; Torres, Muriel, Ojeda.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:P. Gallese, J. Otero Leon, M. Stajduhar
Defenders:A. Freeman, R. Jansson, K. Smith, T. Williams, Brekalo
Midfielders:I. Angulo, C. Araújo, W. Cartagena, N. Lodeiro, S. Mohammed, M. Ojeda, L. Petrasso, D. Thorhallsson, F. Torres
Forwards:G. Gonzalez, Jack Lynn, Muriel

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
31/03/24Orlando City 1 - 1 New York RBMLS
04/06/23New York RB 0 - 3 Orlando CityMLS
26/02/23Orlando City 1 - 0 New York RBMLS
14/08/22New York RB 0 - 1 Orlando CityMLS
28/07/22Orlando City 5 - 1 New York RBUS Open Cup

Useful links

