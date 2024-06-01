New York Red Bulls vs Orlando City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

New York Red Bulls will host Orlando City in the Major League Soccer (MLS) at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday.
The Bulls are fourth in the standings with 26 points from 15 games so far. They have won three out of their last four league matches and will be confident of picking up another win at home. Orlando are down in 11th with 17 points and will be hoping to pull off an upset away from home.
New York Red Bulls vs Orlando City kick-off time
|Date:
|June 1, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|7.30 pm ET
|Venue:
|Red Bull Arena
The match will be played at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday, with kick-off at 7.30 pm ET for fans in the US.
How to watch New York Red Bulls vs Orlando City online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Team news & squads
New York Red Bulls team news
The Red Bulls are likely to be without as many as five players for this match due to injury, including Cameron Harper, Ronald Donkor, Peter Stroud, Roald Mitchell and Serge Ngoma. Kyle Duncan is flagged as a doubt.
New York Red Bulls possible XI: Coronel, Nealis, Reyes, Eile, Tolkin; Estrela, Amaya, Edelman, Morgan, Forsberg, Manoel
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Marcucci, Meara, Stokes
|Defenders:
|S. Nealis, Reyes, O'Connor, Alexandre, Tolkin, Duncan, D. Nealis, Mina
|Midfielders:
|Amaya, Estrela, Carmona, Morgan, Gjengaar
|Forwards:
|Manoel, Hall
Orlando City team news
The Lions are expected to be without Mikey Halliday, Duncan McGuire, and Tahir Reid-Brown for their game against the New York Red Bulls.
They will be hoping to pick up their fifth win of the season to climb up the standings as quickly as possible.
Orlando City predicted XI: Gallese; Thorhallsson, Brekalo, Schlegel, Cartagena, Lodeiro, Angulo, Araujo; Torres, Muriel, Ojeda.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|P. Gallese, J. Otero Leon, M. Stajduhar
|Defenders:
|A. Freeman, R. Jansson, K. Smith, T. Williams, Brekalo
|Midfielders:
|I. Angulo, C. Araújo, W. Cartagena, N. Lodeiro, S. Mohammed, M. Ojeda, L. Petrasso, D. Thorhallsson, F. Torres
|Forwards:
|G. Gonzalez, Jack Lynn, Muriel
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|31/03/24
|Orlando City 1 - 1 New York RB
|MLS
|04/06/23
|New York RB 0 - 3 Orlando City
|MLS
|26/02/23
|Orlando City 1 - 0 New York RB
|MLS
|14/08/22
|New York RB 0 - 1 Orlando City
|MLS
|28/07/22
|Orlando City 5 - 1 New York RB
|US Open Cup