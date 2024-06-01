Our football betting expert offers his Inter Miami vs St Louis City predictions and betting tips ahead of their MLS clash at Chase Stadium.

Inter Miami are in search of win number 11 to extend their lead at the top of the Eastern Conference. While St Louis will hope to put an end to their current losing streak.

Inter Miami vs St Louis City Betting Tips

All odds are courtesy of bet365 and are correct at the time of publishing. However, they are subject to change.

Inter Miami to win, over 7 corners, both teams to score @ +275 with bet365

Lionel Messi to score first @ +260 with bet365

Chris Durkin to be booked @ +225 with bet365

Miami to Extend Lead at Top

With their star-studded roster, many expected Inter Miami to make some serious noise this season and that’s exactly what they’ve been doing.

Miami currently sit at the top of the Eastern Conference with 10 wins from 17 games and hold the best record in the entirety of the MLS.

In their last game, Miami lost 3-1 to Atlanta, but prior went on a 10-game unbeaten streak in MLS play. A run that included five wins in a row.

St Louis City, on the other hand, have lost three games in a row and only have one win to their name in the last six. They currently occupy 11th place in the Western Conference.

While St Louis struggles to win games, they’re also a hard side to beat. They’ve only lost four MLS games this season, to Inter Miami’s three.

Before their current three-game losing streak, St Louis only lost once in 11 games between late February and mid-May.

Couple this with Miami’s leaky defense and it could be an intriguing clash.

Inter Miami vs St Louis City Tip 1: Inter Miami to win, over 7 corners, both teams to score @ +275 with bet365

Messi to Continue Red Hot Form

Lionel Messi only scored once in six MLS games last season but has scored 11 in 11 appearances so far in 2024. In all competitions, he has 13 goals in 14 games.

The 36-year-old has scored in all but three of Miami’s MLS games this season and is coming off the back of scoring a goal in a 3-1 loss to Atlanta last time out.

Between late February and early May, Messi scored in seven straight contests, where he bagged ten goals. Including in a 6-2 victory over New York Red Bulls, where he had one goal and five assists.

As always, backing Messi to lead Miami to victory is worth a punt.

Inter Miami vs St Louis City Tip 2: Lionel Messi to score first @ +260 with bet365

A Heated Game Awaits

To date, St Louis have accumulated 36 yellow cards in MLS play. Which is the seventh most in the entire league (29 teams).

Defensive midfielder Chris Durkin is the team’s most booked player, with five yellow cards in 14 games.

It could be a tasty clash with Miami hoping to get back to winning ways and St Louis looking to end their current losing streak.

There’s no doubt that the 24-year-old could be the center of the action and could pick up another booking in this one.

Inter Miami vs St Louis City Tip 3: Chris Durkin to be booked @ +225 with bet365