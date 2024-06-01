Los Angeles FC vs FC Dallas: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Los Angeles FC and FC Dallas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Los Angeles FC will look to stay in contention for a top spot on the Major League Soccer (MLS) Western Conference standings table when they face FC Dallas at the BMO Stadium on Saturday.

With 27 points from 15 games, the hosts are currently three points off leaders Real Salt Lake in the West, while Toros are 12th with 13 points from 14 games.

Los Angeles FC vs FC Dallas kick-off time & stadium

Date: June 1, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT Venue: BMO Stadium

MLS match between Los Angeles FC and FC Dallas will be played at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California, USA.

It will kick off at 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT on Saturday, June 1, in the United States (US).

How to watch Los Angeles FC vs FC Dallas online - TV channels & live streams

In the US and worldwide, the MLS match between Los Angeles FC and FC Dallas will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Team news & squads

Los Angeles FC team news

It will be a while until Lorenzo Dellavalle and David Martinez return to action from their respective knocks, while Erik Duenas was forced off injured in Wednesday's 2-0 win over Minnesota United.

However, Eduard Atuesta is back from his ban to start in midfield here.

Ilie Sanchez and Kei Kamara are likely to continue as options from the bench after the duo featured as substitutes after recovering from injury last time out.

Los Angeles FC possible XI: Lloris; Palencia, Murillo, Long, Hollingshead; Tillman, Segura, Atuesta; Olivera, Bogusz, Bouanga

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lloris, Romero Defenders: Campos, Murillo, Segura, Palencia, Hollingshead, Chanot, Long Midfielders: Sanchez, Tillman, Bogusz, Atuesta, Darboe, Musto Forwards: Olivera, Angel, Kamara, Ordaz, Muller, Bouanga

FC Dallas team news

Alan Velasco and Geovane Jesus are the long-term injury absentees at the club on account of cruciate ligament injuries, while Paxton Pomykal is ruled out with a knee injury.

Nkosi Tafari is suspended after the defender picked up two yellow cards in Dallas' 3-1 loss to LA Galaxy, so Omar Gonzalez would replace the former at the heart of defence.

FC Dallas possible XI: Paes; Ibeagha, Gonzalez, Junqua; Twumasi, Fraser, Illarramendi, Farfan; Arriola, Delgado; Musa

Position Players Goalkeepers: Maurer, Paes Defenders: Gonzalez, Martinez, Farfan, Delgado, Parker, Twumasi, Korca, Junqua, Norris Midfielders: Delgado, Arriola, Lletget, Sainte, Illarramendi, Fraser, Urzua, Pondeca, Kamungo, Sali Forwards: Musa, Ferreira, Sealy, Ntsabeleng, Farrington, Endeley, Jimenez, Ansah, Henry-Scott, Scott

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Los Angeles FC and FC Dallas across all competitions.

Date Match Competition July 1, 2023 Dallas 2-0 Los Angeles MLS March 25, 2023 Los Angeles 2-1 Dallas MLS September 10, 2022 Dallas 2-1 Los Angeles MLS June 29, 202 Los Angeles 3-1 Dallas MLS October 20, 2021 Dallas 2-3 Los Angeles MLS

