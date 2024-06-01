Nashville vs New England Revolution: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Nashville SC and New England Revolution, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Nashville will take on New England Revolution in Major League Soccer (MLS) at Geodis Park on Saturday.

Nashville are ninth in the standings, with 19 points from 15 matches. They will be considered favourites for this clash as New England Revolution have struggled to deliver good displays this season. The visitors are at the bottom of the standings with seven points.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Nashville SC vs New England Revolution kick-off time

Date: June 1, 2024 Kick-off time: 7.30 pm ET Venue: Geodis Park

The match will be played at Geodis Park on Saturday, with kick-off at 7.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Nashville SC vs New England Revolution online - TV channels & live streams

The match and its highlights will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Nashville SC team news

Nashville continues to be without Costa Rican midfielder Randall Leal, sidelined since his hip injury against Inter Miami on April 21.

Canadian defender Lukas MacNaughton has missed the last seven matches due to an ankle injury sustained in April and remains out for the hosts.

Nashville SC possible XI: Willis; Moore, Zimmerman, Maher, Lovitz; Anunga, Yearwood; Muyl, Mukhtar, Jacob Shaffelburg; Bunbury

Position Players Goalkeepers: Panicco, Martino Defenders: Skinner, Gaines, Bauer, Davis, Moore, Johnston Midfielders: Lovitz, Sipic, Yearwood, Ajago, Boyd, DeZart II, Sejdić, Anunga, Gaines, Jones, Muyl Forwards: Bunbury, Surridge, Mukhtar

New England Revolution team news

For the New England Revolution, Henry Kessler is suspended after accumulating too many yellow cards with his recent booking against New York City FC.

On the injury front, the Revs will be missing Brandon Bye, Thomas McNamara, and Peyton Miller, all sidelined with injuries.

Spanish forward Nacho Gil will miss his fifth consecutive game after injuring his knee against Inter Miami on April 28.

New England Revolution possible XI: Ivacic; Lima, Arreaga, Romney, Jones; Polster, Kaye; Chancalay, Gil, Borrero; Vrioni

Position Players Goalkeepers: Edwards Jr., Jackson, Ravas Defenders: Farrell, Jones, Lima, Mensah, Romney, Spaulding, Tiago Midfielders: Boateng, Buck, C. Gil, Harkers, Kaye, Panayotou, Polster Forwards: Bajraktarevic, Bolma, Fry, Vrioni

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 15/10/23 Nashville 3 - 2 New England MLS 19/03/23 New England 1 - 0 Nashville MLS 10/02/23 New England 1 - 0 Nashville CLF 05/08/21 New England 0 - 0 Nashville MLS 08/05/21 Nashville 2 - 0 New England MLS

Useful links