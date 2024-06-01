Nashville vs New England Revolution: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Nashville will take on New England Revolution in Major League Soccer (MLS) at Geodis Park on Saturday.
Nashville are ninth in the standings, with 19 points from 15 matches. They will be considered favourites for this clash as New England Revolution have struggled to deliver good displays this season. The visitors are at the bottom of the standings with seven points.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Nashville SC vs New England Revolution kick-off time
The match will be played at Geodis Park on Saturday, with kick-off at 7.30 pm ET for fans in the US.
How to watch Nashville SC vs New England Revolution online - TV channels & live streams
The match and its highlights will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Team news & squads
Nashville SC team news
Nashville continues to be without Costa Rican midfielder Randall Leal, sidelined since his hip injury against Inter Miami on April 21.
Canadian defender Lukas MacNaughton has missed the last seven matches due to an ankle injury sustained in April and remains out for the hosts.
Nashville SC possible XI: Willis; Moore, Zimmerman, Maher, Lovitz; Anunga, Yearwood; Muyl, Mukhtar, Jacob Shaffelburg; Bunbury
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Panicco, Martino
|Defenders:
|Skinner, Gaines, Bauer, Davis, Moore, Johnston
|Midfielders:
|Lovitz, Sipic, Yearwood, Ajago, Boyd, DeZart II, Sejdić, Anunga, Gaines, Jones, Muyl
|Forwards:
|Bunbury, Surridge, Mukhtar
New England Revolution team news
For the New England Revolution, Henry Kessler is suspended after accumulating too many yellow cards with his recent booking against New York City FC.
On the injury front, the Revs will be missing Brandon Bye, Thomas McNamara, and Peyton Miller, all sidelined with injuries.
Spanish forward Nacho Gil will miss his fifth consecutive game after injuring his knee against Inter Miami on April 28.
New England Revolution possible XI: Ivacic; Lima, Arreaga, Romney, Jones; Polster, Kaye; Chancalay, Gil, Borrero; Vrioni
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Edwards Jr., Jackson, Ravas
|Defenders:
|Farrell, Jones, Lima, Mensah, Romney, Spaulding, Tiago
|Midfielders:
|Boateng, Buck, C. Gil, Harkers, Kaye, Panayotou, Polster
|Forwards:
|Bajraktarevic, Bolma, Fry, Vrioni
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|15/10/23
|Nashville 3 - 2 New England
|MLS
|19/03/23
|New England 1 - 0 Nashville
|MLS
|10/02/23
|New England 1 - 0 Nashville
|CLF
|05/08/21
|New England 0 - 0 Nashville
|MLS
|08/05/21
|Nashville 2 - 0 New England
|MLS