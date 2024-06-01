Chicago Fire vs LA Galaxy: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch MLS match between Chicago Fire and LA Galaxy, as well as kick-off time and team news.

LA Galaxy will aim to book their third straight Major League Soccer (MLS) win when they take on Chicago Fire at Soldier Field on Saturday.

Galaxy have surged to second spot on the Western Conference table with 28 points from 16 games, while the Fire are second from bottom in the East with 12 points from as many outings.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Chicago Fire vs LA Galaxy kick-off time & stadium

Date: June 1, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT Venue: Soldier Field

MLS match between Chicago Fire and LA Galaxy will be played at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, USA.

It will kick off at 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT on Saturday, June 1, in the United States (US).

How to watch Chicago Fire vs LA Galaxy online - TV channels & live streams

In the US and worldwide, MLS match between Chicago Fire and LA Galaxy will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates, while highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Chicago Fire team news

The hosts will be without the defensive duo Tobias Salquist and Chase Gasper through injuries.

Belgian forward Hugo Cuypers would start alongside Tom Barlow in attack.

Chicago Fire possible XI: Brady; Pineda, Teran, Czichos, Dean, Gutman; Navarro, Gutierrez, Acosta; Cuypers, Barlow

Position Players Goalkeepers: Richey, Gal, Brady, Dawd Defenders: Souquet, Teran, Czichos, Gutman, Omsberg, Dean, Arigoni Midfielders: Haile-Selassie, Shaqiri, Gutierrez, Herbers, Pineda, Acosta, Gimenez, Navarro, Oregel, Casas Forwards: Mueller, Cuypers, Barlow, Koutsias

LA Galaxy team news

Ghanian winger Joseph Paintsil is the only injury absentee for the visitors on account of a hamstring injury.

Meanwhile, following his brace against Dallas in the mid-week, Dejan Joveljic would lead the line once again.

LA Galaxy possible XI: McCarthy; Yamane, Yoshida, Caceres, Aude; Delgado, Brugman, Puig; Pec, Joveljic, Fagundez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Scott, Micovic, McCarthy Defenders: Yamane, Aude, Yoshida, Ferkranus, Nelson, Zavaleta, Cuevas, Caceres, Neal, Garces Midfielders: Brugman, Delgado, Puig, Perez, Cerrillo, Lepley, Vivi, Aguirre Forwards: Fagundez, Joveljic, Pec, Berry, Bibout

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Chicago Fire and LA Galaxy across all competitions.

Date Match Competition August 26, 2023 LA Galaxy 3-0 Chicago Fire MLS April 16, 2022 Chicago Fire 0-0 LA Galaxy MLS February 22, 2020 LA Galaxy 1-1 Chicago Fire Club Friendly March 2, 2019 LA Galaxy 2-1 Chicago Fire MLS April 14, 2018 Chicago Fire 0-1 LA Galaxy MLS

Useful links