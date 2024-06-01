Inter Miami vs St Louis City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Inter Miami CF and St. Louis City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Inter Miami will take on St. Louis City in the Major League Soccer (MLS) at the Chase Stadium on Saturday.

Lionel Messi's team is leading by a point at the top of the league standings. After an eight-game unbeaten run, they finally succumbed to a defeat at the hands of Atlanta United in their most recent outing. St. Louis City, who are 11th in the standings, have suffered three defeats in a row and will be desperate to get back on track.

Inter Miami CF vs St. Louis City kick-off time

Date: June 1, 2024 Kick-off time: 7.30 pm ET Venue: Chase Stadium

The match will be played at the Chase Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 7.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Inter Miami vs St. Louis City online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Inter Miami CF team news

Federico Redondo made his first start since being sidelined by a knee injury in March and may continue in central midfield alongside Busquets.

Although Facundo Farias will not return this season after tearing his ACL, Diego Gomez is close to recovering from an ankle injury but is not yet available.

Inter Miami possible XI: Callender; Weigandt, Aviles, Kryvtsov, Alba; Gressel, Busquets, Redondo; Messi, Suarez, Rojas.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Callender, dos Santos, Jensen Defenders: Yedlin, Allen, Negri, Neville, Sailor, Hall, Bright, Boatwright Midfielders: Busquets, Taylor, Ruiz, Mota, Gressel, Morales, Sunderland, Messi Forwards: Suárez, Campana, Borgelin, Valencia

St. Louis City team news

The club recently signed attacking midfielder Cedric Teuchert. However, he must wait until the transfer window opens in July to make his debut.

While Eduard Lowen recently returned from a layoff, Joshua Yaro has yet to feature since recovering from his hamstring injury.

St Louis City predicted XI: Burki; Totland, Parker, Nilsson, Hiebert; Kijima, Blom; Alm, Vassilev, Pompeu; Klauss.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Burki, Lundt, Olivares Defenders: Dyhr, Nilsson, Totland, Parker, Nerwiński, Watts, Hiebert, Markanich Midfielders: Blom, Vassilev, Durkin, Ostrák, Jackson, Alm, Kijima, Pearce, Pearce Forwards: Klauss, Adeniran, Þórisson

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition July 2023 St. Louis City 3-0 Inter Miami MLS

