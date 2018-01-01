Roma-Genoa, le pagelle: Olsen disastroso, spicca Kluivert
PAGELLE ROMA-GENOA
ROMA (3-4-3): Olsen 4; Fazio 6, Manolas 6, Juan Jesus 6; Florenzi 5,5, Cristante 6,5, Nzonzi 5,5, Kolarov 5,5; Under 5 (76' Santon 6), Zaniolo 7, Kluivert 7 (80' Schick sv).
GENOA (3-5-2): Radu 6; Biraschi 5,5, Romero 6,5, Zukanovic 5,5 (60' Pereira 6); Romulo 6 (69' Pandev 5), Hiljemark 7, Sandro 5,5 (65' Rolon 5,5), Bessa 6, Lazovic 6; Piatek 6, Kouamé 6.