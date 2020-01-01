Guida TV: tutto il calcio che potrete vedere durante le feste natalizie
Il calcio non va mai in vacanza. Se è vero che la Serie A, dopo aver proposto ultimamente un calendario estremamente serrato, ripartirà ufficialmente il prossimo 3 gennaio 2021 con le sfide valide per il quindicesimo turno, sono diversi gli altri campionati che saranno protagonisti nel corso delle feste natalizie e che quindi daranno la possibilità a tutti gli appassionati, da qui fino alla fine del 2020, un gran numero di partite.
Il calcio quindi non si ferma e gli eventi da seguire non mancheranno. Si partirà dalle sfide del Boxing Day, un grande classico del calcio inglese, per proseguire poi con Serie B, Liga e non solo.
Di seguito le partite in programma da qui fino a fine dicembre e dove seguirle.
SABATO 26 DICEMBRE
- 13.30 Leicester-Manchester United (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
- 13.30 Rangers-Hibernian (Scottish Premier League) - SKY SPORT ARENA
- 16.00 Aston Villa-Crystal Palace (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO
- 16.00 Fulham-Southampton (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
- 18.30 Arsenal-Chelsea (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
- 20.45 Watford-Norwich (Championship) - DAZN
- 21.00 Manchester City-Newcastle (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO
- 21.00 Sheffield United-Everton (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
DOMENICA 27 DICEMBRE
- 12.30 Reggiana-Reggina (Serie B) - DAZN e DAZN1
- 13.00 Leeds-Burnley (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
- 15.00 Ascoli-SPAL (Serie B) - DAZN
- 15.00 Chievo-Cittadella (Serie B) - DAZN
- 15.00 Cosenza-Pisa (Serie B) - DAZN
- 15.00 Frosinone-Pordenone (Serie B) - DAZN
- 15.00 Lecce-Vicenza (Serie B) - DAZN e RAI SPORT
- 15.00 Vicenza-Salernitana (Serie B) - DAZN
- 15.00 Entella-Pescara (Serie B) - DAZN e DAZN1
- 15.15 West Ham-Brighton (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT UNO
- 17.30 Liverpool-West Brom (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
- 18.00 Brescia-Empoli (Serie B) - DAZN e DAZN1
- 20.15 Wolverhampton-Tottenham (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
- 21.00 Cremonese-Monza (Serie B) - DAZN
LUNEDÌ 28 DICEMBRE
- 16.00 Crystal Palace-Leicester (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
- 18,30 Chelsea-Aston Villa (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
- 21,00 Everton-Manchester City (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
MARTEDÌ 29 DICEMBRE
- 17,00 Siviglia-Villarreal (Liga) - DAZN e DAZN1
- 19,00 Brighton-Arsenal (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL (DIRETTA GOAL)
- 19,00 Burnley-Sheffield United (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL (DIRETTA GOAL)
- 19,00 Southampton-West Ham (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL (DIRETTA GOAL)
- 19,00 West Bromwich-Leeds (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL (DIRETTA GOAL)
- 19,15 Barcellona-Eibar (Liga) - DAZN
- 21,00 Stoke City-Nottingham Forest (Championship) - DAZN
- 21,00 Manchester United-Wolverhampton (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
- 21,30 Levante-Betis (Liga) - DAZN
- 21,30 Cadice-Valladolid (Liga) - DAZN
MERCOLEDÌ 30 DICEMBRE
- 15,00 Cittadella-Lecce (Serie B) - DAZN
- 15,00 Pescara-Cosenza (Serie B) - DAZN e DAZN1
- 15,00 Pordenone-Reggiana (Serie B) - DAZN
- 15,00 Reggina-Cremonese (Serie B) - DAZN
- 16,00 Monza-Salernitana (Serie B) - DAZN
- 17,00 Pisa-Frosinone (Serie B) - DAZN
- 17,00 Granada-Valencia (Liga) - DAZN
- 18,00 Empoli-Ascoli (Serie B) - DAZN
- 18,00 Vicenza-Virtus Entella (Serie B) - DAZN
- 18,00 SPAL-Brescia (Serie B) - DAZN
- 19,15 Atletico Madrid-Getafe (Liga) - DAZN
- 19,15 Celta Vigo-Huesca - DAZN
- 19,00 Tottenham-Fulham (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
- 19,00 Hibernian-Ross County (Scottish Premier League) - SKY SPORT ARENA
- 21,00 Chievo-Venezia (Serie B) - DAZN e DAZN1
- 21,30 Elche-Real Madrid (Liga) - DAZN
GIOVEDÌ 31 DICEMBRE
- 14,00 Athletic Bilbao-Real Sociedad (Liga) - DAZN 1
AVVERTENZE PER LO STREAMING
I programmi di Sky Sport e Sky Calcio sono visibili in streaming su SkyGo e relativa app, per i soli abbonati
I programmi di DAZN sono visibili in streaming per i soli abbonati al servizio
I programmi RAI sono visibili in streaming gratuito all'interno del territorio italiano su RaiPlay e relativa app
I programmi di Sportitalia sono visibili in streaming gratuito su Sportitalia.com
I programmi di Eurosport sono visibili in streaming solo per gli abbonati al servizio Eurosport Player
I programmi di Eleven Sports sono visibili in streaming previa registrazione sul sito Eleven Sports
I programmi di UEFA TV sono visibili in streaming sul canale Youtube della UEFA e sul sito ufficiale Uefa.com
NB: I palinsesti possono essere soggetti a variazioni