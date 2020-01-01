Liga

Guida TV: tutto il calcio che potrete vedere durante le feste natalizie

Redazione Goal Italia
Ultimo aggiornamento
Commenti()
Anthony Martial Sheffield United vs Manchester United Premier League 2020-21
Getty Images
La Serie A è ferma, ma per gli appassionati non mancherà la possibilità di seguire tanto calcio in tv. Le partite in programma fino al 31 dicembre.

Il calcio non va mai in vacanza. Se è vero che la Serie A, dopo aver proposto ultimamente un calendario estremamente serrato, ripartirà ufficialmente il prossimo 3 gennaio 2021 con le sfide valide per il quindicesimo turno, sono diversi gli altri campionati che saranno protagonisti nel corso delle feste natalizie e che quindi daranno la possibilità a tutti gli appassionati, da qui fino alla fine del 2020, un gran numero di partite.

Il calcio quindi non si ferma e gli eventi da seguire non mancheranno. Si partirà dalle sfide del Boxing Day, un grande classico del calcio inglese, per proseguire poi con Serie B, Liga e non solo.

Di seguito le partite in programma da qui fino a fine dicembre e dove seguirle.

Scelti da Goal

Altre squadre

    SABATO 26 DICEMBRE

    DOMENICA 27 DICEMBRE

    • 12.30 Reggiana-Reggina (Serie B) - DAZN e DAZN1
    • 13.00 Leeds-Burnley (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
    • 15.00 Ascoli-SPAL (Serie B) - DAZN
    • 15.00 Chievo-Cittadella (Serie B) - DAZN
    • 15.00 Cosenza-Pisa (Serie B) - DAZN
    • 15.00 Frosinone-Pordenone (Serie B) - DAZN
    • 15.00 Lecce-Vicenza (Serie B) - DAZN e RAI SPORT
    • 15.00 Vicenza-Salernitana (Serie B) - DAZN
    • 15.00 Entella-Pescara (Serie B) - DAZN e DAZN1
    • 15.15 West Ham-Brighton (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT UNO
    • 17.30 Liverpool-West Brom (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
    • 18.00 Brescia-Empoli (Serie B) - DAZN e DAZN1
    • 20.15 Wolverhampton-Tottenham (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
    • 21.00 Cremonese-Monza (Serie B) - DAZN

    LUNEDÌ 28 DICEMBRE

    • 16.00 Crystal Palace-Leicester (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
    • 18,30 Chelsea-Aston Villa (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
    • 21,00 Everton-Manchester City (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

    MARTEDÌ 29 DICEMBRE

    • 17,00 Siviglia-Villarreal (Liga) - DAZN e DAZN1
    • 19,00 Brighton-Arsenal (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL (DIRETTA GOAL)
    • 19,00 Burnley-Sheffield United (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL (DIRETTA GOAL)
    • 19,00 Southampton-West Ham (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL (DIRETTA GOAL)
    • 19,00 West Bromwich-Leeds (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL (DIRETTA GOAL)
    • 19,15 Barcellona-Eibar (Liga) - DAZN
    • 21,00 Stoke City-Nottingham Forest (Championship) - DAZN
    • 21,00 Manchester United-Wolverhampton (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
    • 21,30 Levante-Betis (Liga) - DAZN
    • 21,30 Cadice-Valladolid (Liga) - DAZN

    MERCOLEDÌ 30 DICEMBRE

    • 15,00 Cittadella-Lecce (Serie B) - DAZN
    • 15,00 Pescara-Cosenza (Serie B) - DAZN e DAZN1
    • 15,00 Pordenone-Reggiana (Serie B) - DAZN
    • 15,00 Reggina-Cremonese (Serie B) - DAZN
    • 16,00 Monza-Salernitana (Serie B) - DAZN
    • 17,00 Pisa-Frosinone (Serie B) - DAZN
    • 17,00 Granada-Valencia (Liga) - DAZN
    • 18,00 Empoli-Ascoli (Serie B) - DAZN
    • 18,00 Vicenza-Virtus Entella (Serie B) - DAZN
    • 18,00 SPAL-Brescia (Serie B) - DAZN
    • 19,15 Atletico Madrid-Getafe (Liga) - DAZN
    • 19,15 Celta Vigo-Huesca - DAZN
    • 19,00 Tottenham-Fulham (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
    • 19,00 Hibernian-Ross County (Scottish Premier League) - SKY SPORT ARENA
    • 21,00 Chievo-Venezia (Serie B) - DAZN e DAZN1
    • 21,30 Elche-Real Madrid (Liga) - DAZN

    GIOVEDÌ 31 DICEMBRE

     

    AVVERTENZE PER LO STREAMING

    I programmi di Sky Sport e Sky Calcio sono visibili in streaming su SkyGo e relativa app, per i soli abbonati

    I programmi di DAZN sono visibili in streaming per i soli abbonati al servizio

    I programmi RAI sono visibili in streaming gratuito all'interno del territorio italiano su RaiPlay e relativa app

    I programmi di Sportitalia sono visibili in streaming gratuito su Sportitalia.com

    I programmi di Eurosport sono visibili in streaming solo per gli abbonati al servizio Eurosport Player

    I programmi di Eleven Sports  sono visibili in streaming previa registrazione sul sito Eleven Sports

    I programmi di UEFA TV sono visibili in streaming sul canale Youtube della UEFA  e sul sito ufficiale Uefa.com

    NB: I palinsesti possono essere soggetti a variazioni

    Chiudi