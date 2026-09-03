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Ronald Araujo and Marc-Andre ter Stegen of FC Barcelona lift the Copa del Rey trophyGetty Images
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Rob Norcup

How to buy Barcelona tickets: UEFA Champions League fixtures, dates, and more

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Don’t miss out on seeing the Catalan giants in live action this season, with all the places to get tickets

Every football enthusiast dreams of being at Spotify Camp Nou to witness Lamine Yamal execute a mind-blowing mazy run down the wing, see Raphinha tear through opposition defenses, or watch Pedri thread an impossible pass through the eye of a needle.

As FC Barcelona chase Champions League glory under Hansi Flick, securing seats to see the Blaugrana in Europe's premier club competition remains one of the most coveted experiences in world football.

Let GOAL take you through where to find Barcelona Champions League tickets and how much they'll cost.

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Barcelona 2026/27 Champions League fixtures

Date & KO TimeFixtureMatchdayTickets
Wed Sep 9, 6:45pmBarcelona vs FeyenoordMatchday 1Tickets
Tue Oct 13Galatasaray vs BarcelonaMatchday 2Tickets
Tue Oct 20Paris Saint-Germain vs BarcelonaMatchday 3Tickets
Tue Nov 3Barcelona vs Aston VillaMatchday 4Tickets
Wed Nov 25, 6:45pmSabah vs BarcelonaMatchday 5Tickets
Tue Dec 8Barcelona vs Manchester CityMatchday 6Tickets
Wed Jan 20Sporting CP vs BarcelonaMatchday 7Tickets
Wed Jan 27Barcelona vs ComoMatchday 8Tickets

How to buy Barcelona Champions League tickets?

Navigating FC Barcelona's ticket releases for European nights requires understanding the club's tiered allocation model:

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Socios (Club Members) Priority: Official club members receive priority access to purchase single-match tickets before drops open to the general public, and this applies to Champions League fixtures at Camp Nou just as it does in La Liga.

Culés Premium Members: Holders of official fan membership gain a secondary priority window, usually 5 to 7 days before kick-off. Signing up for this program is highly recommended for non-resident supporters aiming for face-value tickets to a Champions League night.

General Public Drops: Remaining general admission seats are released online via FC Barcelona's official ticket portal roughly 3 to 5 days before a matchday. Because season ticket holders can release their seats back to the system via the Seient Lliure program, extra tickets often pop up in small batches right up until matchday, especially for the biggest European fixtures.

Secondary Marketplaces: For the highest-demand Champions League ties - such as the visit of Manchester City or the away trip to face Paris Saint-Germain - official releases can sell out within minutes. Verified resale platforms like LiveFootballTickets offer guaranteed mobile ticket transfers for fans traveling from abroad who need to confirm seats well in advance.

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How much are Barcelona Champions League tickets?

For those wishing to purchase Barcelona Champions League tickets at Camp Nou on a match-by-match basis, adult prices generally start from around €50-€120 when you buy them directly through the club, though marquee European nights against opponents like Manchester City typically sit toward the top of that range.

Keep tabs on the club's official ticket portal for additional information about availability and prices. Tickets are also available on secondary resale sites such as LiveFootballTickets for fixtures where official allocations have sold out.

Like most clubs in European competition, Barcelona offers tiered pricing based on age groups, including adult, junior, and senior categories, though these brackets differ from club to club.

In addition to those factors, seat location within the stadium significantly affects the ticket price, with premium central views commanding the highest cost. The biggest European nights of the campaign, such as the league phase clash with Manchester City, fall into the highest tier, with prices rising accordingly.

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History of the Camp Nou

Camp Nou stadium was built in 1957 as a replacement for the old Les Corts stadium, which had become too small for FC Barcelona's growing fanbase. It became the largest stadium in Europe at the time, with a capacity of 93,053 spectators.

As well as hosting two European Cup/Champions League finals (1989 & 1999) and two European Cup Winners' Cup finals (1972 & 1982), the Camp Nou has staged concerts featuring top artists such as U2, Bruce Springsteen and Beyonce.

Following its recent renovation, seating capacity is expected to rise to 105,000, which will once again make it the largest stadium in terms of seating capacity in Europe and the third largest association football stadium in the world.

Securing Barcelona Champions League tickets gives supporters an unforgettable opportunity to watch intricate passing patterns and star-studded talent live at the stadium, against some of the finest sides Europe has to offer.

Frequently asked questions

If you make a purchase months before the fixture, long before the date and time are confirmed, you stand a better chance of securing the cheapest Barcelona tickets. Alternatively, in the hours before the match, it’s not unusual to see cheap Barca tickets on the market. Sellers with a lot of tickets will reduce prices to get rid of their stock before it’s too late, so you may get good last-minute ticket deals. Tickets for a Barcelona game will also be cheaper if the opposition are less famous. So, with all respect, there will be less demand and lower prices for tickets for Barcelona vs Real Oviedo, compared to El Clasico.

Due to the immense popularity of matches between Barcelona vs Real Madrid, you can expect to pay significantly more for El Clasico match tickets, than other Barcelona matches. Going through official channels, El Clasico tickets at Camp Nou will start at €100 behind the goals and rise to the maximum of €186 for the best seats. On the secondary market tickets for El Clasico are affected by dynamic pricing, so can be much more expensive than any other Barcelona match. Prices will vary from match to match. Still, considering that the La Liga is usually at stake in this marquee, fans will be happy to pay the price.

Yes, you can tour Camp Nou, experiencing FC Barcelona’s history and facilities up close. The tour includes access to the stadium, press room, players' tunnel, and even pitchside. Visitors can also explore the Barca Museum, which showcases trophies, memorabilia, and interactive displays about the club’s legacy, including a Messi Space and Trophy Gallery. Options for guided and self-guided tours are available, and bookings can be made online. A basic ticket for the Camp Nou tour costs €21, rising to €41 for the ‘Total Xperience’, which includes interactive family fun, like taking a penalty against a robot goalkeeper. There’s also a matchday guided tour for €99.

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