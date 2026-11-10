Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
LaLiga
team-logoSevilla
Estadio R. Sanchez Pizjuan
team-logoReal Betis
Book Sevilla FC vs Real Betis Tickets
Nihal Abo Zaid

How to buy Sevilla vs Real Betis tickets: The Seville Derby Dates, ticket prices & more

Tickets
LaLiga
Sevilla
Real Betis

Here is exactly how you can secure tickets to the Seville Derby

The Seville Derby, known locally as El Gran Derbi, is one of the most passionate and fiercely contested fixtures in world football. Taking place on November 21, 2026, Sevilla FC will host their bitter cross-town rivals, Real Betis, at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium for a crucial La Liga showdown.

GOAL has all the essential information you need to secure the best seats for this unmissable derby. Keep reading to find out how to get your tickets right now.

Sevilla FC vs Real Betis TicketsBuy now

When is Sevilla vs Real Betis?

crest
LaLiga - Game Week 13
Estadio R. Sanchez Pizjuan

Where to buy Sevilla vs Real Betis tickets?

The best place to purchase tickets for the Seville Derby is directly through the official Sevilla FC website. Buying from the club ensures your tickets are authentic and purchased at face value. However, due to the massive local and international demand for this rivalry match, tickets on the official platform can sell out rapidly. StubHub is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out, offering a reliable alternative to get you inside the stadium on matchday.

Sevilla FC vs Real Betis TicketsBuy now

How much are Sevilla vs Real Betis tickets?

Standard face value tickets available through the official Sevilla FC ticketing platform start from €90. Prices vary depending on the category and location of the seat within the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium.

If official general allocations sell out, secondary resale platforms like StubHub provide an alternative option for securing last minute seats, with prices starting from approximately €100.

Sevilla FC vs Real Betis TicketsBuy now

Everything you need to know about Sevilla vs Real Betis

El Gran Derbi is a fixture deeply woven into the cultural fabric of Andalusia. Dating back to their first official meeting in the early 20th century, Sevilla FC and Real Betis have contested countless memorable matches. The rivalry represents a historical divide in the city, making every tackle, goal, and victory hold immense weight.

Sevilla FC, traditionally the more decorated club in European competitions, will have the home advantage in front of a roaring crowd at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán. Real Betis, known for their loyal and vibrant supporters, will be aiming to silence the home fans and take the victory back to the green and white half of the city. For travelling fans and neutrals, attending this match is a bucket list experience that perfectly encapsulates the passion of Spanish football.

Head to Head Record

Head to Head

SevillaDrawReal Betis
1
2
2
LaLiga
Real Betis badge
Real Betis
BET
2
Sevilla badge
Sevilla
SEV
2
FT
LaLiga
Sevilla badge
Sevilla
SEV
0
Real Betis badge
Real Betis
BET
2
FT
LaLiga
Real Betis badge
Real Betis
BET
2
Sevilla badge
Sevilla
SEV
1
FT
LaLiga
Sevilla badge
Sevilla
SEV
1
Real Betis badge
Real Betis
BET
0
FT
LaLiga
Real Betis badge
Real Betis
BET
1
Sevilla badge
Sevilla
SEV
1
FT
5Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored3/5

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google