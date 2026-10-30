How to get Paderborn vs Eintracht Frankfurt tickets: Bundesliga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Paderborn host Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday, November 7, 2026 at the Home Deluxe Arena in Paderborn.

In their most recent Bundesliga encounter on June 27, 2020, Eintracht Frankfurt edged out a narrow 3-2 victory away from home. Prior to that narrow defeat, Paderborn claimed a 2-1 win over Frankfurt at home in December 2019.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Paderborn vs Eintracht Frankfurt, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Paderborn vs Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga kick-off?

Paderborn vs Eintracht Frankfurt takes place at the Home Deluxe Arena in Paderborn, on Saturday, November 7, 2026.

Bundesliga - Game Week 9 7 Nov 2026 - 09:30 Home Deluxe Arena

How to buy Paderborn vs Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga tickets?

To purchase tickets for the upcoming Bundesliga fixture between SC Paderborn 07 and Eintracht Frankfurt, you have several official and alternative channel:

1. Official Club Channels

SC Paderborn 07 Official Channels : Home tickets are generally distributed directly via SC Paderborn 07. You can check their online portal, official fan shop, or call their ticket hotline for single-match ticket availability and member presale windows.

: Home tickets are generally distributed directly via SC Paderborn 07. You can check their online portal, official fan shop, or call their ticket hotline for single-match ticket availability and member presale windows. Eintracht Frankfurt Official Channels: Away tickets for traveling Frankfurt supporters are managed directly through Eintracht Frankfurt. The club typically opens an online application form for members and season ticket holders to request away block allocations.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Bundesliga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Paderborn vs Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga tickets cost?

Pricing varies widely based on availability, seating categories, and overall demand for the match Paderborn vs Eintracht Frankfurt:

1. Official Club Channels

Standing / General Admission: Typically range from 15 € to 25 € for standard Bundesliga home matches at the Home Deluxe Arena.

Typically range from for standard Bundesliga home matches at the Home Deluxe Arena. Regular Seating (Sitzplatz): Generally cost between 35 € to 65 € depending on the tier, view, and specific grandstand category.

Generally cost between depending on the tier, view, and specific grandstand category. VIP / Hospitality Packages: Premium club seating and hospitality options can exceed 150 € to 300 €+ per ticket.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Lower-Tier / Restricted Seating: Prices generally start around 1,000 € to 1,100 € due to high demand and limited availability.

Prices generally start around due to high demand and limited availability. Average Market Price: Frequently average over 2,000 € per ticket for high-demand matchups when primary club allocations are completely exhausted.

Paderborn vs Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

Paderborn vs Eintracht Frankfurt Form

Paderborn head into this match with a record of two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five outings in all competitions. Their most recent result was a friendly win over DC United on September 30, while their Bundesliga form tells a more difficult story — defeats to Borussia Dortmund, where they conceded three without reply, and Freiburg, where they lost 1-0, sit alongside a 3-1 win over Hoffenheim that showed they are capable of putting together a complete performance. Across those five matches, Paderborn scored five goals and conceded six.

Eintracht Frankfurt arrive with two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five matches. Their 4-0 friendly win over Eintracht Braunschweig on October 2 was the most recent outing, and in the league they have shown real quality — a 3-1 win at Mainz and a 1-4 defeat of Augsburg from the away side's perspective confirm Frankfurt can score freely. They also drew 2-2 with Freiburg and 3-3 with Union Berlin, suggesting their matches carry goals at both ends. Frankfurt scored 13 goals and conceded 12 across those five games.

Paderborn vs Eintracht Frankfurt: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs in the Bundesliga came on June 27, 2020, when Eintracht Frankfurt won 3-2 at home. Across the last five recorded head-to-head fixtures, the series is closely contested — Paderborn have won twice, Frankfurt have won twice, with one further Paderborn victory in the 2. Bundesliga in 2012. The aggregate goals across those five matches reflect a pattern of open, high-scoring encounters, with both sides having demonstrated the ability to win at home against the other.