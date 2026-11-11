How to get Monza vs Como tickets: Serie A prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Monza host Como on Saturday, Desember 5, 2026 at the Stadio Brianteo in Monza.

In their most recent league meeting on April 5, 2025, Como secured a convincing 3-1 away victory against Monza at the Stadio Brianteo. Their earlier Serie A clash during the 2024–25 season ended in a hard-fought 1-1 draw at Como.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Monza vs Como, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Monza vs Como Serie A kick-off?

Monza vs Como takes place at the Stadio Brianteo in Monza on Saturday, Desember 5, 2026.

Serie A - Game Week 14 5 Dec 2026 - 09:00 Stadio Brianteo

How to buy Monza vs Como Serie A tickets?

To purchase tickets for the Monza vs Como Serie A fixture, you can explore the following options:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: Purchase directly through the official website of the home club, AC Monza, via their ticketing portal. This is the safest and most direct way to secure face-value tickets.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Serie A fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Monza vs Como Serie A tickets cost?

Here is the breakdown of ticket costs for the Monza vs Como Serie A fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Curva / Behind the Goals: €25 – €35

€25 – €35 Distinti / Longside Tiers: €45 – €65

€45 – €65 Tribuna / Main Stand: €80 – €150+

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

General Admission / Standard Seats: €60 – €95

€60 – €95 Premium / Longside Views: €120 – €250+

€120 – €250+ VIP / Hospitality Options: €300+

Monza vs Como Serie A: Everything you need to know

Monza vs Como Form

Monza head into this fixture with a record of one win, zero draws, and four defeats from their last five matches. Their only victory in that run came against Cagliari, a comfortable 4-0 home win, but they have since lost three consecutive games. Those defeats came against Lazio (3-1), Torino (3-2), Napoli (1-4), and most recently Bologna (2-1). Across those five matches, Monza scored nine goals and conceded 13.

Como have won all five of their last five matches across all competitions, a run that includes Serie A victories over Fiorentina, Sassuolo, and Torino, as well as a 4-1 Champions League win over Manchester United. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 Serie A win over Venezia. In total, Como have scored 11 goals and conceded just two across this five-match sequence.

Monza vs Como: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between the two sides took place on 5 April 2025, when Como won 1-3 at the Stadio Brianteo in Serie A. The previous encounter, played at Como in November 2024, ended 1-1. Across the last five meetings in all competitions, Como have won twice, Monza have won once, and two matches ended level.