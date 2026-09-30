How to get Hamburger SV vs VfB Stuttgart tickets: Bundesliga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Hamburger SV take on VfB Stuttgart on Saturday, October 17, 2026, at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg.

Historically, the two German traditional clubs share a rich top-flight rivalry, with Stuttgart holding the advantage in overall head-to-head wins. Their most recent Bundesliga clash in April 2026 resulted in a decisive 4-0 home victory for Stuttgart at the MHP Arena.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Hamburger SV vs VfB Stuttgart, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Hamburger SV vs VfB Stuttgart Bundesliga kick-off?

Hamburger SV vs VfB Stuttgart kicks off at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg, Saturday, October 17, 2026.

Bundesliga - Game Week 6 17 Oct 2026 - 09:30 Volksparkstadion

How to buy Hamburger SV vs VfB Stuttgart Bundesliga tickets?

Purchasing tickets for the Hamburger SV vs VfB Stuttgart match requires navigating either official club distribution channels or verified secondary marketplaces.

Official Club Sales (Recommended)

Since Hamburger SV is the home team hosting the fixture at the Volksparkstadion, official tickets are managed through HSV's ticketing portal.

Official HSV Ticket Shop: Create an account on the official HSV ticketing website. This is the only official channel to purchase primary match tickets directly from the club at face value.

Sales Phases: Ticket releases are rolled out in structured phases:

Club Members: HSV official members receive priority access to buy tickets first during the advance presale window. Season Ticket Holders: Existing season ticket holders may have access to acquire additional individual seats. General Public Sale: Any remaining ticket inventory is opened up to non-member supporters.

Official Ticket Exchange (Zweitmarkt): If the match sells out during general release, HSV operates an official club resale platform on their ticket portal where season ticket holders resell individual match tickets legally at face value.

VfB Stuttgart Away Section: If you are supporting Stuttgart and wish to sit in the visiting fan block, away section tickets are allocated through VfB Stuttgart’s official ticket portal ( vfb.de/tickets ) strictly for registered VfB members and fan clubs.

Secondary Marketplaces & Resale: If official primary allocations sell out completely, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list secondary market tickets.

How much do Hamburger SV vs VfB Stuttgart Bundesliga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Hamburger SV vs VfB Stuttgart match at the Volksparkstadion typically vary depending on the category, seating section, and purchasing route:

Official General Admission (Primary Face Value):

Standing Area (Stehplatz): €16 to €20 Seated Area (Sitzplatz - Standard/Upper Tier): €35 to €60 Seated Area (Sitzplatz - Premium/Lower Tier): €65 to €90+

Official Ticket Resale (Zweitmarkt): Sold directly through HSV's official platform at face value (same pricing as primary sales, plus standard processing fees).

Secondary Marketplaces: If tickets are sold out through official club channels, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub prices fluctuate based on market demand, often starting around €70 to €120 for basic seats and rising significantly higher for premium or last-minute availability.

Hamburger SV vs VfB Stuttgart Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

Hamburger SV vs VfB Stuttgart Form

Hamburg have won one, drawn none, and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 5-0 defeat at RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga, following a 0-5 home loss to Mainz 05 the week prior. The only bright spot in that run was a 3-0 DFB-Pokal win over SC Verl. Hamburg have scored five goals and conceded fourteen across those five games, a record that reflects the scale of their current difficulties.

Stuttgart have won three and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-2 defeat at Hoffenheim, which followed a 3-1 Champions League win over Viking. Earlier in that run, Stuttgart beat Cologne 4-1 in the Bundesliga before suffering a 1-5 loss to Bayern Munich. Across the five games, they have scored thirteen goals and conceded ten.

Hamburger SV vs VfB Stuttgart: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs took place on April 12, 2026, when Stuttgart won 4-0 at home in the Bundesliga. Before that, Hamburg won 2-1 at the Volksparkstadion in November 2025. Across the last five documented fixtures between the sides, Stuttgart lead with three wins to Hamburg's one, with one draw.