Fulham host Bournemouth on Sunday, November 29, 2026 at Craven Cottage in London.

In their most recent meeting on May 9, 2026, Bournemouth secured a narrow 1-0 away victory against Fulham at Craven Cottage. Prior to that, Bournemouth also comfortably took the three points with a 3-1 win at the Vitality Stadium in October 2025.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Fulham vs Bournemouth, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Fulham vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League kick-off?

Fulham vs Bournemouth takes place at Craven Cottage in London, on Sunday, November 29, 2026.

Premier League - Game Week 12 29 Nov 2026 - 09:05 Craven Cottage

How to buy Fulham vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League tickets?

Here are the options available for purchasing tickets to the Fulham vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League fixture at Craven Cottage:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: You can check the official Fulham FC and AFC Bournemouth club websites to buy tickets directly through their official ticket portals, subject to availability, membership tiers, and loyalty points.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Premier League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Fulham vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League tickets cost?

Here are the estimated price breakdowns and options for Fulham vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League tickets:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard General Admission: Generally start around £35 to £56 for lower-demand or standard views, ranging up to £125 for prime regular seating.

Generally start around for lower-demand or standard views, ranging up to for prime regular seating. Hospitality Packages: Starting upwards of £175 to £395+ depending on the specific lounge or suite package selected.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Standard Resale Tickets: Generally start around £64 , with average market prices hovering around £170 depending on availability and section.

Generally start around , with average market prices hovering around depending on availability and section. Premium & VIP Resale: Can scale anywhere from £230 to over £700+ per ticket as matchday approaches.

Fulham vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League: Everything you need to know

Fulham vs AFC Bournemouth Form

Fulham head into this match with a record of three wins, one draw, and one loss across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 0-1 Premier League win at Coventry City, and they also claimed a 1-0 victory over Hull City in that run. Their only defeat came against Ipswich Town, where they fell 2-1. Across those five matches, Fulham scored seven goals and conceded five, with a Carabao Cup win over West Ham United also included in the sequence.

Bournemouth's recent form reads four wins from five matches, with their sole defeat a heavy 5-1 loss to Chelsea in the Premier League. Since then, the Cherries have been in commanding form — winning 3-0 against Sturm Graz, 2-0 against Sunderland, 3-0 against AC Milan in the Europa League, and 3-0 at Manchester United. They have scored eleven goals and conceded five across those five fixtures, including back-to-back clean sheets in their most recent two outings.

Fulham vs AFC Bournemouth: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in May 2026, when Bournemouth won 1-0 at Craven Cottage in a Premier League fixture. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Bournemouth have won three and Fulham one, with one match ending in a draw. The previous encounter at Craven Cottage in December 2024 finished 2-2, while Bournemouth won 3-1 on their own ground in October 2025.