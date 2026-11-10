How to get Chelsea vs Crystal Palace tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Chelsea host Crystal Palace on Wednesday, Desember 2, 2026 at Stamford Bridge in London.

In their most recent Premier League meeting on January 25, 2026, Chelsea secured a 3-1 victory away at Selhurst Park. Prior to that encounter, the two sides played out a cagey 0-0 draw at Stamford Bridge in August 2025.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Chelsea vs Crystal Palace, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Premier League kick-off?

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace kicks off at Stamford Bridge in London, on Wednesday, Desember 2, 2026.

How to buy Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Premier League tickets?

To purchase tickets for the upcoming Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Premier League match, you can explore the following options:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: You can purchase tickets directly through the official Chelsea FC ticketing portal, subject to membership levels, loyalty points, and relevant sales phases.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Premier League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Premier League tickets cost?

Here is the breakdown of ticket prices for the upcoming Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Premier League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard Adult Tickets: Generally range from £47 to £78 .

Generally range from . Concession Rates (Seniors/Juniors): Typically range between £14 and £39 .

Typically range between . General Public Sale: General sales periods typically pay an additional fee of around £5 added on top of standard tier pricing.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Standard Resale Listings: Typically start around £90 to £120 .

Typically start around . Premium & Hospitality Resale Packages: Commonly range from £140 to upwards of £500+.

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Premier League: Everything you need to know

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Form

Chelsea have won two and lost two of their last five Premier League matches, with one draw. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur, though they produced their most convincing performance of the run in a 5-1 home win over AFC Bournemouth earlier in October. The Blues also fell to a 3-0 loss at Brentford in September, highlighting the inconsistency that has defined their campaign so far.

Crystal Palace have won one, drawn one and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-0 home defeat to Newcastle United, and they were also beaten 5-0 by Brighton in the Premier League. Their only win in the sequence came against Nottingham Forest, a 3-1 home victory that offered brief encouragement before results deteriorated again.

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in January 2026, when Chelsea won 3-1 at Selhurst Park in the Premier League. Across the last five encounters, the record is level, with each side winning twice and one match ending in a draw. Chelsea have scored eight goals in those five games compared to Palace's five.