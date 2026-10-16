How to get Brentford vs Nottingham Forest tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Brentford host Nottingham Forest on Saturday, October 31, 2026 at the Gtech Community Stadium in London.

In their previous league encounter at the same venue in January 2026, Nottingham Forest secured a 2-0 away victory over the Bees. Across their last five competitive head-to-head meetings, Nottingham Forest holds the slight edge with three wins compared to Brentford's two.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Brentford vs Nottingham Forest, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Brentford vs Nottingham Forest Premier League kick-off?

Brentford vs Nottingham Forest takes place at the Gtech Community Stadium in London, on Saturday, October 31, 2026.

Premier League - Game Week 9 31 Oct 2026 - 11:00 Gtech Community Stadium

How to buy Brentford vs Nottingham Forest Premier League tickets?

To secure tickets for the upcoming Premier League fixture betweenBrentfordand Nottingham Forest at theGtech Community Stadium, you have several options depending on official membership status and secondary ticket platforms:

1. Official Club Channels

Brentford FC Official Website & Box Office: This is a Category B fixture for Brentford. Tickets go on sale through priority windows starting with club members (such as My Bees Members) before general availability. Members can buy online, via phone, or directly in person at the box office.

Nottingham Forest Official Channels: Away tickets for traveling fans are typically allocated through Nottingham Forest's official ticketing system and are prioritized for their club members.

Hospitality Packages: Official matchday hospitality and premium seating packages are available directly through authorized club hospitality partners for an upgraded experience.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub . These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Premier League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Brentford vs Nottingham Forest Premier League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Premier League fixture between Brentford and Nottingham Forest vary depending on whether you purchase through official club channels or secondary resale platforms:

1. Official Club Channels

Family Area Stand: £30.30 for adults (£20.20 for seniors/young persons; £10.10 for juniors)

Band B Seating: £40.40 for adults (£30.30 for seniors/young persons; £10.10 for juniors)

Band A Seating: £45.45 for adults (£35.35 for seniors/young persons; £10.10 for juniors)

Band A+ Seating: £50.50 for adults (£40.40 for seniors/young persons; £10.10 for juniors)

Dugout Seating: £65.65 for adults (£55.55 for seniors, young persons, and juniors)

Official Matchday Hospitality & Travel Packages: Ranging from approximately £290 to £359 upwards depending on the selected package.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHublist tickets based on market demand:

General Resale Tickets: Starting around £50 to £82 for standard upper or shortside tiers, though rates scale higher based on market demand.

Longside & Premium Secondary Listings: Frequently ranging from £80 to £160+ depending on exact seat location and availability.

Brentford vs Nottingham Forest Premier League: Everything you need to know

Brentford vs Nottingham Forest Form

Brentford come into this fixture in strong form, recording two wins, three draws, and no defeats across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was an impressive 3-0 Premier League win over Chelsea, and they also claimed a 1-2 Carabao Cup victory at Reading. The Bees have not lost in any of their last five outings, scoring nine goals in the process.

Nottingham Forest's recent record is more mixed, with one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five games. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-1 Premier League defeat to Coventry City, though they did beat Aston Villa 1-2 in the league before that. Forest have kept one clean sheet across the five matches, drawing 0-0 at Tottenham Hotspur earlier in the run.

Brentford vs Nottingham Forest: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in January 2026, when Brentford hosted Nottingham Forest at the Gtech Community Stadium and lost 0-2 in the Premier League. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Nottingham Forest have the stronger record, winning three times to Brentford's two, with Forest also scoring more freely in that run. Brentford's two wins in the series both came at home, including a 3-2 victory in January 2024.