Borussia Mönchengladbach take on Hoffenheim on Sunday, October 18, 2026 at the Borussia-Park in Mönchengladbach.

Historically, this matchup has consistently produced high-scoring, entertaining contests, averaging over five goals per game across their recent top-flight encounters. Gladbach will look to capitalize on home field advantage after securing a decisive 4–0 victory in their last home league meeting against Hoffenheim.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Hoffenheim, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Hoffenheim Bundesliga kick-off?

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Hoffenheim kicks off at the Borussia-Park in Mönchengladbach, on Sunday, October 18, 2026.

Bundesliga - Game Week 6 18 Oct 2026 - 11:30 Ista-Borussia-Park

How to buy Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Hoffenheim Bundesliga tickets?

To purchase tickets for Borussia Mönchengladbach vs TSG 1899 Hoffenheim at BORUSSIA-PARK, you can follow these main channels:

1. Official Ticket Channels

Borussia Mönchengladbach Official Ticketshop : The safest and most direct way is through Gladbach's official online ticket portal. Tickets typically go through a phased release, starting with club members before opening to the general public if seats remain available.

Secondary Ticket Exchange (Zweitmarkt) : Gladbach operates an official ticket resale platform via their main site. If the match sells out, club members and fans resell their tickets securely at original face value.

Away Supporters Sector : If you are supporting Hoffenheim, away section tickets are distributed directly through TSG Hoffenheim's official ticketing shop for visiting club members and season ticket holders.

2. Third-Party Resale Platforms

Secondary Ticket Marketplaces : Secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list secondary tickets. Keep in mind that prices on secondary marketplaces often fluctuate based on demand and can be higher than official face-value prices.

How much do Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Hoffenheim Bundesliga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for Borussia Mönchengladbach vs TSG 1899 Hoffenheim at BORUSSIA-PARK vary based on seating category and purchase channel:

1. Official Face-Value Prices (Gladbach Ticketshop)

Standing Terrace (Nordkurve) : Approximately €16 – €19

Standard Seating (Upper & Lower Tiers) : Approximately €19 – €55 (depending on proximity to central pitch view)

Official Zweitmarkt (Resale Exchange) : Sold at original face value, usually ranging between €16 and €55 with no secondary markups.

2. Secondary Resale Marketplaces

I tickets are sold out through official club channels, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub prices fluctuate based on market demand

Starting/Entry-Level Tickets : Around €22 – €30

Average Ticket Range : €50 – €140+ (subject to seat tier, availability, and demand closer to matchday)

VIP & Hospitality : Starting from €250 – €300+

Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Hoffenheim Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Hoffenheim Form

Borussia Mönchengladbach have lost all three of their last five competitive matches that count in the Bundesliga, with their only wins coming in a DFB-Pokal tie against TSV Schott Mainz (5-0) and a pre-season friendly against Aston Villa (2-1). Their most recent result was a 5-0 defeat at SC Freiburg. Across the five matches, Gladbach scored nine goals and conceded 13, with their Bundesliga losses alone accounting for a 3-12 goal record.

Hoffenheim have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five fixtures. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Bundesliga win over VfB Stuttgart, with Hlozek scoring twice. They also beat Erzgebirge Aue 4-0 in the DFB-Pokal and drew 2-2 with Tottenham Hotspur in pre-season. The TSG scored 11 goals and conceded eight across those five games.

Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Hoffenheim: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between the two clubs came on 16 May 2026 in the Bundesliga, with Borussia Mönchengladbach winning 4-0 at home. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Gladbach have won twice, Hoffenheim have won twice, and one match ended in a draw — a 4-4 result at the Borussia-Park in May 2025. The five meetings have produced 27 goals in total, averaging more than five per game.