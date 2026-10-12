How to get Augsburg vs Union Berlin tickets: Bundesliga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Augsburg host Union Berlin on Saturday, October 24, 2026 at the WWK Arena in Augsburg.

Across 20 historical meetings in all competitions, Augsburg holds a slight edge over Union Berlin with 7 victories compared to Union's 5 wins, alongside 8 draws. In their most recent league meeting in May 2026, Union Berlin earned a commanding 4–0 victory over Augsburg at the Stadion An der Alten Försterei.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Augsburg vs Union Berlin, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Augsburg vs Union Berlin Bundesliga kick-off?

Bundesliga - Game Week 7 24 Oct 2026 - 09:30 WWK Arena

How to buy Augsburg vs Union Berlin Bundesliga tickets?

Here are the primary options to purchase tickets for the Augsburg vs Union Berlin match at the WWK Arena:

1. Official Club Channels

FC Augsburg Official Ticket Shop: Purchasing directly from the FC Augsburg online ticket portal is the most direct method. Regular public sales typically open a few weeks prior to the fixture.

Union Berlin Official Club Shop: Fans supporting Union Berlin who want to sit in the away sector (Gastbereich) must buy tickets through Union Berlin's official ticketing channels, as these allocations are restricted to away club members and fan club distributions.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub . These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Bundesliga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Augsburg vs Union Berlin Bundesliga tickets cost?

FC Augsburg vs 1. FC Union Berlin ticket prices for standard Bundesliga matches generally fall into the following ranges:

1. Official Primary Ticket Prices (Face Value)

Standing Room (Ultras / Home End): €14 to €17

Seated Corners & Upper Stands: €24 to €35

Side Stands & Main Grandstand: €37 to €59

Children & Concessions: €13 to €32 (depending on section)

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHublist tickets based on market demand:

Entry-level / general admission seats typically start around €30 – €50 .

Midfield or prime seating categories can range between €60 – €120+ , depending on live market demand.

Augsburg vs Union Berlin Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

Augsburg vs Union Berlin Form

Augsburg head into this match with a record of three wins, one draw and one defeat from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-2 home loss to Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga, following a 2-2 draw with Bayer Leverkusen the week before. Earlier in the run, Baum's side posted a commanding 4-1 away win at Eintracht Frankfurt and a 3-0 home victory over Schalke. Across those five games, Augsburg scored ten goals and conceded seven.

Union Berlin's last five matches tell a starkly different story. Lustrinelli's side have won once, drawn once and lost three times in that period. The most recent result was the 7-0 defeat at Bayern Munich, and they also lost 3-1 to Schalke and 4-0 to Bayer Leverkusen in the league. Their sole win came in the DFB-Pokal, a 4-2 away victory at Eintracht Braunschweig. Union have scored nine and conceded seventeen across those five fixtures.

Augsburg vs Union Berlin: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs was a one-sided affair: Union Berlin beat Augsburg 4-0 at home in the Bundesliga in May 2026. Before that, Augsburg and Union drew 1-1 in January 2026, and Augsburg won 1-2 away at Union in May 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, each side has claimed two wins with one draw, though Union's dominant display in the most recent encounter stands out.