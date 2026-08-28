Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
LaLiga
team-logoAthletic Bilbao
San Mames
team-logoDeportivo Alaves
Book Athletic Bilbao vs Deportivo Alaves Tickets
GOAL-e
Assisted by

How to get Athletic Bilbao vs Deportivo Alaves tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

SHOPPING
Tickets
Athletic Bilbao
Deportivo Alaves
LaLiga

Athletic Bilbao take on Deportivo Alaves in the LaLiga. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Athletic Bilbao take on Deportivo Alaves on Wednesday, September 20, 2026 at San Mames in Bilbao.

In their most recent competitive head-to-head meeting in May 2026, Athletic Bilbao secured a 4–2 victory away at Deportivo Alavés. Both Basque clubs enter the match looking to establish momentum early in the 2026–27 LaLiga season campaign.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Athletic Bilbao vs Deportivo Alaves, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

Book Athletic Bilbao vs Deportivo Alaves TicketsBuy Now

When is Athletic Bilbao vs Deportivo Alaves LaLiga kick-off?

Athletic Bilbao vs Deportivo Alaves takes place at San Mames in Bilbao. Official kick-off time and broadcast confirmation are not yet available for this LaLiga fixture.

crest
LaLiga - Game Week 7
San Mames

How to buy Athletic Bilbao vs Deportivo Alaves LaLiga tickets?

You can purchase tickets for the Athletic Bilbao vs. Deportivo Alavés match through several standard channels:

Official Club Ticketing

  • Athletic Bilbao Official Portal: Since the match is hosted at San Mamés in Bilbao, the primary source for general admission and VIP tickets is Athletic Club's official online ticket portal. Tickets generally open to the public 2 to 3 weeks before the match day.
  • San Mamés Ticket Office: Physical tickets can be bought directly at the stadium box office at San Mamés, which usually opens the day before and on the day of the match (subject to seat availability).

Away Fan Section

  • Deportivo Alavés Official Channels: If you are supporting Alavés and want to sit in the designated away fans section, tickets are distributed directly through Deportivo Alavés to their official club members and subscribers.

Secondary Ticket Platforms

  • If official general admission tickets sell out through club channels, ticket resale platforms such as StubHub also list reseller tickets for LaLiga fixtures.
Book Athletic Bilbao vs Deportivo Alaves TicketsBuy Now

How much do Athletic Bilbao vs Deportivo Alaves LaLiga tickets cost?

For the Athletic Bilbao vs. Deportivo Alavés LaLiga match at San Mamés, standard ticket prices typically range from €30 to €150+ per ticket through official and general sales, depending on category and seat selection.   

  • Standard General Admission (Official Release): Range from €35 to €80 for upper ring, goal end, or side stand seats during regular league fixtures.
  • Premium & Lower Tier Seating: Range from €85 to €150 for lower main stand or central side seating with high visibility.
  • VIP & Hospitality Tickets: Range from €180 to €350+, providing premium seats, access to lounges, and pre-match catering.
  • Secondary Market / Resale Platforms: On secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub, depending on demand and availability leading up to matchday, resale ticket prices typically start around €68 to €79 for entry-level seats and can average around €120 to €140+ for higher-tier seating.   
Book Athletic Bilbao vs Deportivo Alaves TicketsBuy Now

Athletic Bilbao vs Deportivo Alaves LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Athletic Bilbao vs Deportivo Alaves Form

Athletic Bilbao have won just one of their last five matches, with that sole victory coming in a pre-season friendly against Burgos CF, which they won 3-0. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-3 home defeat to Sevilla in their LaLiga opener on August 22. They also lost 3-1 to Real Zaragoza and 1-0 to Atalanta in friendly competition, and were beaten 3-1 by Marseille earlier in pre-season. Across those five matches, Bilbao scored six goals and conceded eight.

Deportivo Alaves arrive in considerably better shape, winning four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent competitive result was a 1-1 draw at Rayo Vallecano on August 20, which followed a 3-0 LaLiga win over Getafe on the opening weekend of the season. Alaves also recorded victories of 3-0 over Castellon and 1-0 away at Girona in pre-season. They have scored eight goals and conceded two across the five-match run, keeping clean sheets in two of those games.

ATH

ATH - Form

SEV
L1-3
BAR
L2-0
CEL
W0-2
ATM
W3-0
ELC
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
ALA

ALA - Form

RAY
D1-1
VIL
W1-0
OSA
W5-2
SAN
L2-1
VAL
L0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Athletic Bilbao vs Deportivo Alaves: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came on May 2, 2026, when Athletic Bilbao won 4-2 away at Deportivo Alaves in LaLiga. Before that, Alaves claimed a 1-0 victory at San Mames in the reverse fixture in September 2025. Across the last five meetings on record, results have been split, with both clubs claiming wins in LaLiga and a pre-season friendly also featuring in the dataset.

Head to Head

Athletic BilbaoDrawDeportivo Alaves
2
1
2
LaLiga
Deportivo Alaves badge
Deportivo Alaves
ALA
2
Athletic Bilbao badge
Athletic Bilbao
ATH
4
FT
LaLiga
Athletic Bilbao badge
Athletic Bilbao
ATH
0
Deportivo Alaves badge
Deportivo Alaves
ALA
1
FT
Club Friendlies
Deportivo Alaves badge
Deportivo Alaves
ALA
1
Athletic Bilbao badge
Athletic Bilbao
ATH
0
FT
LaLiga
Athletic Bilbao badge
Athletic Bilbao
ATH
1
Deportivo Alaves badge
Deportivo Alaves
ALA
0
FT
LaLiga
Deportivo Alaves badge
Deportivo Alaves
ALA
1
Athletic Bilbao badge
Athletic Bilbao
ATH
1
FT
6Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored2/5

Athletic Bilbao vs Deportivo Alaves Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
7700317+2421
W
W
W
W
W
2
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
7511167+916
W
W
W
L
W
3
Real BetisReal BetisBET
751197+216
D
W
W
W
L
4
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
7502188+1015
L
W
W
L
W
5
SevillaSevillaSEV
7412109+113
L
W
W
D
L
6
Deportivo AlavesDeportivo AlavesALA
7322116+511
D
L
L
W
W
7
Deportivo de A CorunaDeportivo de A CorunaCOR
7241108+210
D
L
D
W
W
8
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
7313913-410
W
L
W
D
W
9
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
72231312+18
W
W
L
L
L
10
Athletic BilbaoAthletic BilbaoATH
622276+18
D
D
W
W
L
11
GetafeGetafeGET
722347-38
W
L
D
D
L
12
Rayo VallecanoRayo VallecanoRAY
72231116-58
D
W
L
W
L
13
OsasunaOsasunaOSA
7223613-78
D
L
L
L
W
14
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
714286+27
W
D
D
D
L
15
EspanyolEspanyolESP
7214101007
L
L
W
D
L
16
Racing SantanderRacing SantanderSAN
72141121-107
L
L
W
L
W
17
LevanteLevanteLEV
6123812-45
L
L
D
W
D
18
ElcheElcheELC
71241117-65
W
L
D
L
L
19
ValenciaValenciaVAL
7115413-94
L
W
L
L
L
20
MalagaMalagaMAL
7034312-93
L
L
D
D
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google