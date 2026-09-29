How to get Al Shabab vs Al Ahli tickets: Saudi Pro League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Al Shabab take on Al Ahli on Friday, October 30, 2026 at the SHG Arena in Riyadh.

In their most recent league encounter in February 2026, Al-Ahli secured a dominant 5-2 victory away from home against Al Shabab. Both clubs are longstanding heavyweights in Saudi Arabian football, having faced each other across more than 50 competitive fixtures since 2005.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Al Hilal vs Al Fateh, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Al Shabab vs Al Ahli Saudi Pro League kick-off?

Al Shabab vs Al Ahli kicks off at the SHG Arena in Riyadh, on Friday, October 30, 2026.

Saudi Pro League - Game Week 12 30 Oct 2026 - 14:00 SHG Arena

How to buy Al Shabab vs Al Ahli Saudi Pro League tickets?

To purchase tickets for the upcoming Saudi Pro League match between Al Shabab and Al-Ahli, you have a few primary options depending on official releases and availability:

1. Official Primary Platforms

Official League Platform: Tickets for matches typically drop about 10 to 14 days before kick-off, with standard seating tiers often starting at affordable entry prices.

Club Ticketing Portals: You can check the official Al Shabab club website or portal for direct ticket sales and home fixture announcements, as they manage regional allocations for matches hosted at their stadium.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as GrintaHub . These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Saudi Pro League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Al Shabab vs Al Ahli Saudi Pro League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Saudi Pro League match between Al Shabab and Al Ahli vary depending on the seating category:

1. Official Primary Platforms

Standard and Capped Seating: Under league regulations, at least 30 percent of stadium seats are capped at SAR 30 or less. General standard admission tickets typically range from SAR 30 to SAR 100 .

Premium Seating: Better-view sections and upgraded general areas generally range between SAR 250 and SAR 500 .

VIP & Hospitality Lounges: Elite lounge and VIP experiences start at SAR 1,200 and upwards.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as GrintaHub list tickets based on market demand starting anywhere from SAR 92 to SAR 135+ , while premium seating, hospitality options, or high-demand sections can scale significantly higher.

Al Shabab vs Al Ahli Saudi Pro League: Everything you need to know

Al Shabab vs Al Ahli Form

Al Shabab have not won any of their last five Saudi Pro League matches, recording three draws and two defeats. Their most recent outing ended 0-0 against Al-Fayha, and they lost 2-1 to Al Kholood before that. Earlier in the run they drew 1-1 with Al Hazem and 3-3 with Al Riyadh, with that latter result highlighting defensive vulnerabilities despite their scoring threat on the day.

Al Ahli have two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was the 2-1 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns in the Intercontinental Cup. They drew 1-1 with Pakhtakor Tashkent in the AFC Champions League Elite and lost 3-2 to Al Qadsiah in the league, but also posted a 5-0 win over Al Riyadh and a 3-1 victory against Al Hazem. Across those five games, Al Ahli scored 12 goals.

Al Shabab vs Al Ahli: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in February 2026, when Al Ahli won 5-2 at the SHG Arena in the Saudi Pro League. Al Shabab's only win across the last five head-to-head fixtures was a 3-1 home victory in May 2025. The two clubs have also drawn once in that period, with Al Ahli holding the stronger overall record, including a 3-2 win and a 2-1 victory in earlier meetings.