How to get Abha vs Al Shabab tickets: Saudi Pro League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Abha take on Al Shabab on Thursday, November 5, 2026 at the Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium in Abha.

Al Shabab holds the stronger record in recent meetings, highlighted by a dominant 5-0 victory when they last faced off in the league. Their most recent competitive meeting occurred during the King Cup in September 2025, which ended in a tightly contested 2-2 draw.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Abha vs Al Shabab, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Abha vs Al Shabab Saudi Pro League kick-off?

Abha vs Al Shabab kicks off at the Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium in Abha on Thursday, November 5, 2026.

Saudi Pro League - Game Week 13 5 Nov 2026 - 12:00 Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium

How to buy Abha vs Al Shabab Saudi Pro League tickets?

When looking to purchase tickets for the Abha Club vs. Al Shabab Saudi Pro League fixture, you can utilize several primary ticketing options:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: Check directly through Abha Club's official ticketing portal or announcements, as home clubs handle initial primary ticket releases for matches played at the Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo . These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Saudi Pro League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Abha vs Al Shabab Saudi Pro League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Abha Club vs. Al Shabab Saudi Pro League fixture vary depending on whether you purchase through official primary channels or the secondary resale market:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard Admission / General Seating: Typically ranges from 10 SAR to 50 SAR , with league regulations ensuring a portion of baseline seats are made affordable.

Premium & Sideline Seating: Generally ranges from 50 SAR to 150 SAR for superior views along the sidelines.

VIP & Hospitality Packages: Ranging from 500 SAR to 1,500+ SAR , which typically includes exclusive lounge access and enhanced matchday amenities.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo list tickets based on market demand:

General Admission / Shortside Resale: Pricesgenerally start around 400 SAR+ , driven by market supply and overall demand.

Longside & Premium Resale: Tickets in choice sideline or clear-view blocks often range from 600 SAR to 1,500+ SAR .

VIP & High-Demand Packages: Resale listings for top hospitality or premium tiers can scale significantly higher depending on proximity to matchday.

Abha vs Al Shabab Saudi Pro League: Everything you need to know

Abha vs Al Shabab Form

Abha have taken two points from their last five Saudi Pro League matches, recording two draws and three defeats. Their most recent outing ended 0-0 against Al Diriyah, and they lost 2-1 to Al Nassr before that. Across the five matches, Abha scored five goals and conceded seven, and they have not won any of those fixtures.

Al Shabab have also gone five Saudi Pro League matches without a win, drawing three and losing two. Their last result was a 0-0 draw with Al-Fayha, and they were held 1-1 by Al Hazem earlier in the sequence. A 3-3 draw with Al Riyadh highlighted both their attacking threat and defensive vulnerabilities during this run.

Abha vs Al Shabab: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in the King Cup in September 2025, finishing 2-2. In the Saudi Pro League, Al Shabab beat Abha 5-0 in April 2024 when the match was played at Al Shabab's ground. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, Al Shabab hold the stronger record, with Abha's sole win coming in a 2-1 home victory in October 2023.