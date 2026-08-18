‘We believe in him’ - Can Haji Wright make the Premier League leap? Frank Lampard on USMNT striker’s next step at Coventry City

If there's a game to point to, Frank Lampard says Middlesbrough is it. That was the day when Haji Wright was at his best. That was the version of the U.S. Men's National Team striker that he thinks of when he imagines what it could all look like going forward with Coventry City: pressing, creativity, physicality and goals. Goals, of course, are pretty important in the Premier League.

“We saw when he's in real competitive mode, like some games last year, Middlesbrough, he scores a hat trick, and he's doing everything to defend us, to make their life uncomfortable,” Lampard tells GOAL. “That will have to be Haji and more this year because he's going to a more difficult league.”

Days like Middlesbrough are what give Lampard belief that Wright, and by proxy Coventry City, might be ready for the Premier League. It’ll be Wright’s first crack at England’s top flight, and it’s a similar situation for many of his teammates, too. After several years battling to reach the highest level, Wright has arrived there this season. The arrival, though, isn’t straightforward.

To start, Wright begins the season with a slight injury, one that will likely limit his ability to get off to a dream start. The season begins with rumors of a new signing, but also odds stacked against a Coventry City team playing at this level for the first time in 25 years, and opening the season against the defending champions for that little extra challenge. The club has the second-best odds to get relegated this season. To avoid that drop right back to the Championship, they’ll need players to rise to the occasion in different ways than they did when they won England’s second division last season.

Wright, though, is one of the players that gives Lampard belief. Coventry’s first Premier League campaign in a generation could depend on one run of form, one period where lightning is caught in a bottle. And Wright has done a lot of lightning catching over the last few years, which is why the American star could be a difference-maker this season for a team that could really use one.

“We've got big faith in him,” Lampard says, “and yeah, it's a great challenge for him at this stage of his career: his first time to play in the Premier League. We believe in him, so yeah, we're ready to go. “