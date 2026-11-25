There’s your first slate of fixtures done, then. And it really has been the tale of two conferences in MLS. The East is a chaotic buzzsaw that many saw coming. The top two seeds both lost, and there is a world in which any of the eight playoff sides make a real run.

As for the West? Good luck figuring that one out. The top dogs look a class above, and even a few nervy minutes from St. Louis CITY did little to take away from the fact that they are, as a collective, better than LAFC.

It’s all been rather good to watch. And now that the pieces are (sort of) in place, it’s worth asking: has anything changed? Should we have foreseen the Nashville SC Game 1 loss? Are Inter Miami done? And are there any other surprises on the way? GOAL's writers look at that and more in another edition of… The Rondo.