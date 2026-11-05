LEGACY: Why Lionesses legend Kelly Smith's iconic Women's World Cup celebration didn't go down well with everyone

Ending that period of absence would be a tough task, for both England and Smith. The Lionesses finished bottom of their group in qualifying for the 1999 tournament before their bid to make it in 2003 suffered a far crueller ending.

England progressed all the way to Europe’s World Cup play-off, thanks to a dramatic win over Iceland in Birmingham, but a 2-0 aggregate defeat to France would crush their dream. Smith, though, didn’t play in either of those play-offs as they came at the start of what was an incredibly difficult period for her.

In 2002, she missed significant time due to an ACL tear, and an injury to the same knee would limit her ability to get on the field in 2003. The following year, further bad luck would arrive in the form of a leg break, and it was during that recovery that Smith realised she had another problem.

“I was drinking quite heavily to numb everything,” she told the Independent. “I didn't know back then that alcohol was a depressant and I was already depressed about my injury. So I'd drink every day until I passed out, vodka usually, and usually on my own, and every time I got another injury it would spiral more out of control.”

More challenges would come Smith’s way when WUSA folded, forcing her to return to England and its less competitive domestic league, one she helped Arsenal to dominate. But she would talk to Hope Powell, the Lionesses boss, when she landed back home about her off-field issues and thus begin her rehab process at Sporting Chance, the addiction clinic set up by fellow former England and Arsenal star Tony Adams.

“I was more comfortable at Sporting Chance because there were other athletes there and I could speak about my injuries,” she said. “Nobody knew for a long time afterwards. Now, I'm not embarrassed to talk about it. If I can help other female athletes, that's good."