JJ Gabriel is taking a huge risk by swapping Man Utd for the developmental graveyard at Real Madrid

Former television pundit Juni Calafat is widely credited as the mastermind behind Real's strategy of signing high-potential youngsters. The Brazilian chief scout is also responsible for helping Los Blancos beat rival clubs to the likes of Eduardo Camavinga, Jude Bellingham and Arda Guler, all of whom went straight into the first team and have been able to justify their sizeable transfer fees.

Two have not, though. Calafat again put his contacts in South America, and powers of persuasion, to good use to bring Endrick and Franco Mastantuono to Madrid. The former has only started nine games in all competitions since his arrival from Palmeiras in 2024, while the latter made 11 across his debut season, but failed to impress and is now plying his trade on loan at Fiorentina.

Endrick was seen as Real's next major attacking hope, having earned comparisons to Ronaldo Nazario at Palmeiras. However, the 20-year-old struggled for minutes under Carlo Ancelotti and Xabi Alonso - culminating in a Lyon loan stint - and despite public assurances over his future from current manager Jose Mourinho, he remains on the fringes of the action.

There have also been a couple of complete failures, in the form of Reinier Jesus and Takefusa Kubo, neither of whom ever played a single minute of competitive senior football for Real. Jesus was a complete waste of €30m from Flamengo, and Kubo - dubbed 'The Japanese Messi' in his youth - lost an uphill battle to earn one of the three non-European Union (EU) player slots allowed in team squads by La Liga.

Expectations will be lower for Gabriel true enough, because he will be considerably younger than any of the aforementioned players on this list were when they touched down in Madrid. Gabriel will be the new face of the Castilla team initially, with which he will gain more experience in the third tier of Spanish football and the UEFA Youth League - the competition he debuted in with a hat-trick for United against Sabah on September 10. But the extra settling-in time he will be afforded doesn't guarantee anything.

A cautionary tale Gabriel would be wise to research is that of Martin Odegaard. The Norwegian playmaker is now Arsenal's Premier League title-winning skipper, but the 27-year-old took far longer to make it to the top level than anyone envisaged when he joined Real as a 16-year-old in January 2015.

Odegaard did become the club's youngest debutant ever that May, but would only make 11 senior appearances over the next six years, and was sent out for loan spells at Heerenveen, Vitesse and Real Sociedad. A fourth loan to Arsenal in 2021 led to Odegaard's permanent exit, and he has since spoken out about his struggles at the Bernabeu.

"I stopped playing with the spark that was typical of my game. I went a bit too safe for a time. I was worrying more about not making mistakes than actually playing my game," Odegaard told the Players' Tribune in 2023. "After a couple of years, I just wasn’t progressing. The press came after me for not immediately living up to the hype. I was an easy target. I remember reading a headline like: 'Now it's make-or-break time for Martin Odegaard,' And I’m like, make-or-break? I’m 18 years old!"

It would be a great shame if the same thing were to happen to Gabriel, whose ceiling is even higher than Odegaard's.