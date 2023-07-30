Yunus Musah is AC Milan bound! USMNT star to sign five-year contract after Valencia accept €20m offer

Aditya Gokhale
Musah Valencia 2022-23Getty
Y. MusahMilanValenciaTransfersSerie APrimera DivisiónUnited States

Yunus Musah will sign a five-year contract with AC Milan after Valencia accepted a €20 million (£17m/$22m) offer from the Serie A side.

  • AC Milan reaches agreement for Yunus Musah
  • Musah to sign a five-year contract
  • Medicals scheduled for next week

WHAT HAPPENED? Milan have successfully concluded negotiations with Valencia to acquire the 20-year-old midfielder Yunus Musah, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports. Musah has already agreed to personal terms with Milan, agreeing to a lucrative five-year contract worth around €1.7m per season. The clubs have settled on a transfer fee of €20m, with an additional €1m in potential add-ons.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: AC Milan's recruitment drive has been in full swing, bolstering their squad with seven other signings. Musah's arrival adds depth and quality to Milan's midfield options, further strengthening their squad for the upcoming season.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Yunus Musah Valencia 2022-23GettyStefano Pioli MilanGetty

WHAT NEXT FOR MUSAH? The USA international is expected to arrive in Milan on August 1, where he will undergo medical examinations the following day. Upon successful completion of the medicals, he will officially become a Milan player, with the five-year contract set to be finalised.

Who is the best signing of this transfer window?

223233 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who is the best signing of this transfer window?

  • 87339Jude Bellingham
  • 23278Christopher Nkunku
  • 16528Dominik Szoboszlai
  • 18448Mason Mount
  • 9940Sandro Tonali
  • 27060Other
223233 Votes