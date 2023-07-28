Wrexham owner Ryan Reynolds sends message to Man Utd goalkeeper Nathan Bishop after challenge left Paul Mullin with a punctured lung

Wrexham owner Ryan Reynolds got in touch with Manchester United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop after his challenge left Paul Mullin with a punctured lung.

Mullin and Bishop clashed in friendly

Wrexham striker suffers punctured lung

Reynolds reaches out to keeper following the incident

WHAT HAPPENED? The shot-stopper clashed with Mullin while chasing a long ball that forced the striker to leave the field with an oxygen mask during the Welsh club's 3-1 victory over the Red Devils in a pre-season friendly. Bishop was "absolutely gutted" and took to social media to apologise to the striker and insisted it was a "complete misjudgement" with "0 malicious intent".

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to The Athletic, Reynolds reached out to Bishop in a heart-warming gesture that touched the goalkeeper. The Hollywood actor thanked him for his maturity, the way he dealt with the incident and even wished him the best for the future.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Wrexham keeper, Ben Foster, shared Mullin's number with Bishop and the duo have also exchanged messages. It is believed that there is no bad feeling between the two players despite the severity of the injury. However, manager Phil Parkinson was furious with the nature of the challenge and labelled it as "clumsy" and "reckless".

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Mullin is expected to miss the start of the next season as it takes six to eight weeks to recover from a punctured lung.