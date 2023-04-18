Wrexham are one win away from promotion! Yeovil victory leaves Hollywood-owned National League side on brink of Football League return

Wrexham romped to a 3-0 home victory over struggling Yeovil Town on Tuesday night, leaving the Red Dragons on the brink of promotion.

Wrexham secure 3-0 victory

Now need one more win to clinch promotion

Notts County's hopes of catching them dwindling

WHAT HAPPENED? The result also confirmed Yeovil's relegation - despite them playing in the second tier as recently as 2014 - with the away side being backed by 217 travelling supporters. Anthony Forde, James Jones and the unstoppable Paul Mullin got on the scoresheet for Wrexham, in what was an eventually comfortable victory at the Racehorse Ground.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Robins have been battling it out with Notts County at the top of the fifth tier all season. They took a huge step towards promotion by beating their high-flying rivals 3-2 recently - with Ben Foster saving a penalty in stoppage time - and now need just one more win to secure their return to League Two. If they complete the job, the club will be toasting a double success, with their women's side also winning the Adran North League play-offs this campaign.

The owners have promised quite the promotion party if Wrexham get over the line...

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? They could rubber stamp promotion on Saturday at home to Boreham Wood. If they fail to get the job done they will have to get a result against struggling Torquay United on the final day of the season. Notts County, who now trail Wrexham by four points, also have two games remaining this campaign and will likely have to win both to have any chance of sealing the sole automatic promotion place.