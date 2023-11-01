Wrexham facing an injury crisis! Steven Fletcher to undergo surgery on knee injury that could keep him sidelined until 2024 as Phil Parkinson loses another key player

Wrexham's injury crisis deepens as Steven Fletcher will undergo knee surgery that could keep him out until 2024.

Fletcher to undergo surgery on knee problem

No timeframe for his return

Striker joins lengthy list of absentees

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Scottish international has been an integral part of manager Phil Parkinson's plans, making 10 appearances in League Two so far after joining the Welsh side in the summer. Fletcher had been playing with a knee issue but the injury has got to a point which has forced him to opt for surgery. Parkinson confirmed that the striker will have his operation on Wednesday, and his return date can be ascertained only after the surgery is completed.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Steven has had a problem with his knee and the specialist has decided he needs an operation," the Wrexham boss told reporters. "He just hyper-extended it after being here three or four weeks and has been trying to get on with it but unfortunately it has got to the point where he can't carry on any longer so he is having surgery. We won't know the extent of the time he is going to be out until the surgeon has performed the operation."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wrexham are already without several key players as both Eoghan O’Connell and Ryan Barnett have been ruled for eight weeks, while Jordan Tunnicliffe is nursing a knee problem which is likely to keep him out for another two to three weeks. Goalkeeper Rob Lianton's return date remains unknown as he is recovering from a knee injury, but Aaron Hayden is believed to be in the last lap of his rehab and should join the squad in the next few days.

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham will be back in action against Mansfield Town in the FA Cup on November 4.