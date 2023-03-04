Wolves vs Tottenham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Wolves against Spurs in the Premier League on TV and online in the United States.

Wolves and Tottenham will be looking to bounce back from their respective mid-week losses when they clash in the Premier League at the Molineux on Saturday.

Wolves are winless in their last three league games in the aftermath of the 2-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool and Julen Lopetegui's men are currently three points above the drop zone, while Spurs were stunned 1-0by Sheffield United in anFA Cup fifth-round tie on Wednesday.

In the Premier League, however, the Lilywhites will stay fourth despite playing a game or two more than the teams sandwiching them on the table.

Wolves vs Tottenham date & kick-off time

Game: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur Date: March 4, 2023 Kick-off: 10am ET Venue: Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton

How to watch Wolves vs Tottenham on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on Sling Latino (Spanish-language), Universo (Spanish-language), Peacock Premium, fubo TV and DirecTV Stream.

Wolves team news & squad

Hugo Bueno was taken off with a hamstring injury early in the first half at Anfield as Wolves boss Lopetegui has ruled out the defender when Spurs visit Molineux, with Rayan Ait-Nouri to start instead.

Sasa Kalajdzic, Chiquinho, Hwang Hee-chan and Boubacar Traore also remain out of contention, although Matheus Cunha might shake off an ankle injury.

The wings could be occupied by Adama Traore ahead of Pablo Sarabia on the right, and one of Daniel Podence and Pedro Neto on the other side.

Wolves possible XI: Sa; Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Ait-Nouri; Lemina, Neves; Traore, Moutinho, Podence; Jimenez

Position Players Goalkeepers Sa, Bentley, Moulden Defenders Collins, Kilman, Dawson, Toti, Ait-Nouri, Otto, Semedo Midfielders Neves, Lemina, Hodge, Nunes, Gomes, Moutinho, Podence, Sarabia Forwards Neto, Cunha, Jimenez, Costa, A. Traore

Tottenham team news & squad

Rodrigo Bentancur, Ryan Sessegnon, Hugo Lloris and Yves Bissouma are the long-term absentees in the camp, although Emerson Royal may return after missing the FA Cup tie against Sheffield United due to a knee problem.

Meanwhile, some expected changes could come in the form of a recall for Harry Kane who has been suffering from a viral illness. Oliver Skipp, Clement Lenglet and Cristian Romero should also make it back in the XI, but Richarlison, who was off-colour as Spurs got knocked out of the FA Cup, might be dropped to the bench.

Tottenham possible XI: Forster; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Emerson, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Davies; Kulusevski, Kane, Son