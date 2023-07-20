Will Luis Suarez join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami? Jorge Mas quizzed on MLS transfer for former Liverpool & Barcelona striker

Jorge Mas is giving little away when it comes to Inter Miami’s reported efforts to reunite Lionel Messi with Luis Suarez in MLS.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Florida-based franchise have been busy making marquee additions to their ranks, with seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi the pick of those deals. They have also snapped up ex-Barcelona stars Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, with the potential there for former Blaugrana and Liverpool striker Suarez to join a number of familiar faces at DRV PNK Stadium. The veteran Uruguayan frontman is currently in Brazil with Gremio, but has seen a switch to the United States speculated on.

WHAT THEY SAID: Inter Miami managing owner Mas has told reporters when asked if a deal could be done for the prolific 36-year-old forward, who previously starred alongside Messi at Camp Nou: “Luis Suarez is a Gremio player. That’s not up to me, he’s under contract at Gremio with a release clause. He’s been an amazing player, but there’s nothing for me to talk about if he’s a Gremio player.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Whatever happens on the Suarez front, Mas believes that Inter Miami can already consider their recruitment business to have been a resounding success – with the club generating a buzz around the world. He added: “We have succeeded. Expectations is something else, but we’ve succeeded. The fact that Lionel Messi is here, that Sergio Busquets is here and others are going to come, that we’ve opened new chapters for the sport in this country, we’ve succeeded.”

WHAT NEXT? Messi is set to make his debut for Inter Miami in their Leagues Cup clash with Cruz Azul on Friday, with the Argentine icon ready to open a new chapter in his remarkable career after leaving Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent.