Why Cole Palmer is suspended for Liverpool clash but can face Manchester United after Tottenham red card

Why Palmer will miss Liverpool clash

Palmer, 24, earned the first sending-off of his professional career after picking up two yellow cards in nine second-half minutes against Spurs. According to the Liverpool Echo, suspensions resulting from a red card in the Premier League carry over into domestic cup competitions.

As a result, Palmer will serve a one-match ban and miss Wednesday's Carabao Cup clash against Liverpool at Anfield. Palmer was dismissed by referee Chris Kavanagh after first bundling into Mateus Fernandes, triggering a flashpoint, before leaving his studs on former Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher.

Neville blasts Palmer for losing his head

Kavanagh faced a straightforward decision to brandish a second yellow card in the 80th minute, having already booked Palmer for his involvement in the earlier scuffle with Fernandes. Speaking on Sky Sports, former Manchester United defender Gary Neville insisted that Palmer only had himself to blame after losing his composure late in the London derby.

"He's spot on the referee, Cole Palmer has lost his head in the last 10 minutes," Neville said. "That one is [a] no-brainer. That's just a silly challenge, he knows exactly what he's doing. Not a good challenge, naughty, really naughty."

Alonso reacts to disappointing derby defeat

Alonso claimed he did not see Palmer's fouls from the touchline, but admitted Chelsea fell well short of expectations after Mike Penders' own goal and Mathys Tel's late strike sealed Tottenham's victory. "We are all disappointed with the result, with the performance collectively and individually we were not at our best level," Alonso said.

"It was about the first goal and it went their way and with 10 men it was difficult but we can do better. Chances were the main thing, they had few and we had few. We spoke at half-time [that] we had to be patient and be mature. We can do better. We wanted to have this fluidity in the middle. We wanted the pockets filled with Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers. There were situations but overall we have to do better."

What next for Palmer and Chelsea?

While Alonso must now find a way to navigate Wednesday's Carabao Cup trip to his former club Liverpool without Palmer, his absence will be brief.

Because the one-match suspension applies across all domestic competitions, Palmer will clear his ban midweek and return to availability when Chelsea face Manchester United in the Premier League next week.