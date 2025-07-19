How to watch today's Stirling Albion vs Hearts Scottish League Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Scottish League Cup match between Stirling Albion and Hearts, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Hearts come into the tie as favourites from Group E to reach the second round of the Scottish League Cup when they head to Forthbank Stadium to take on Stirling Albion on Saturday.

Derek McInnes' men are currently at the top of the table after securing a 4-1 victory over Dunfermline and a 4-0 win against Hamilton, while Stirling have lost both their group games so far.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Stirling Albion vs Hearts online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Scottish League Cup match between Stirling Albion and Hearts will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Stirling Albion vs Hearts kick-off time

The Scottish League Cup match between Stirling Albion and Hearts will be played at Forthbank Stadium in Stirling, Scotland.

It will kick off at 9:15 am PT / 12:15 pm ET on Saturday, July 19, in the US.

Team news & squads

Stirling Albion team news

As for the Binos, Dale Hilson emerges as a doubt after sustaining a knock during training, while midfielder Ross Cunningham is suspended after his red card in the 1-0 loss at Dumbarton last time out.

Hearts team news

McInnes made as many as seven changes in the game against Hamilton, and might opt for rotation once again at Forthbank.

New signing Alexandros Kyziridis remains a doubt following a knock sustained in training, while centre-back Jamie McCart is surely ruled out.

