How to watch today's Algeria vs Iraq FIFA Arab Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Coming off a huge 5-1 win over Bahrain, Algeria will aim for a positive result when they take on Iraq in Tuesday's FIFA Arab Cup tie at Khalifa International Stadium.

For Algeria, after a draw and a win, a win would guarantee their spot in the quarter-finals. Iraq have already qualified with two wins from the previous Group D games.

How to watch Algeria vs Iraq online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the FIFA Arab Cup match between Algeria and Iraq will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS Connect.

Algeria vs Iraq kick-off time

The FIFA Arab Cup match between Algeria and Iraq will be played at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

It will kick off at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET on Tuesday, December 9, in the US.

Team news & squads

Algeria team news

Yacine Brahimi is among the senior members of the squad. Apart from Yassine Benzia's strike, Redouane Berkane and Adil Boulbina starred with two goals each against Bahrain.

Iraq team news

Coach Graham Arnold will be without Ayman Hussein due to injury, while possibly opting to rotate the squad on precautionary grounds or on account of yellow-card risks.

