Where to watch the 2022 World Cup on U.S. TV

There's not long to go soccer fans

World Cup 2022 kicks off in Qatar on November 20 and it will be the first-ever winter World Cup as France looks to retain its crown after lifting the prestigious trophy at the 2018 tournament in Russia.

Stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will be there too, with Portugal and Argentina respectively, while the likes of the U.S. men's national team, Mexico and Canada will keen to lay down a marker ahead of their hosting duties at the next edition.

If you're to tune in and keep up with your national side, here's how you can watch the World Cup games in the United States.

Where to watch the 2022 World Cup in the USA

In the U.S. you'll be able to stream the World Cup live on Sling TV for $20. A total of 64 matches will be broadcast on FOX and FS1, with a Spanish simulcast also available on Telemundo and Universo.

FOX will air 34 matches, including the final and the most important games of the tournament. So you can rest assured that you'll be watching the best that the competition has to offer. If you prefer watching the underdogs and want to keep up with non-US games, then FS1 will be the channel for you - who will be showing 29 games.

Sling TV will have Universo available for viewers who'd like to watch with Spanish commentary, but only group-stage games will be broadcast.

Sling TV 2022 World Cup schedule

Sling TV will be showing all 64 World Cup games, from the group stages through to the knockout stages, and the final.

Rounds one and two of the group stage will air between November 20 and November 28. The final group games will be shown between November 29 and December 2.

After that are the knockout stages, with matches played between December 3 and December 14. The final will be aired on December 18 at 10am Eastern Time (ET).

Here are some of the key games that you'll be able to watch, including when the USMNT will be playing: