When does the January 2020 transfer window close?

As clubs scramble to get their deals over the line before the cut-off point, Goal brings you all you need to know

The January transfer window will soon be shut, meaning the business of buying and selling players will be concluded for another few months.

This window has been relatively quiet in terms of transfers involving the big clubs, but there have been a few notable moves across Europe, with plenty of loan signings occurring.

Despite some clubs being content with the personnel available to them, others remain in the market and will become increasingly desperate the closer the deadline looms.

So when does the transfer window shut in January 2020?

The January 2020 transfer window closes at 11pm GMT (6pm ET) on Friday January 31 in .

The January transfer window also closes on January 31 in ( ), ( ), ( ) and ( ), meaning all of Europe's top five leagues are in harmony.

Interestingly, the date of the 2020 January transfer deadline coincides with the date of Brexit - something that will have an impact on the future transfer dealings of Premier League clubs in Europe.

There are slight variations elsewhere. In , for example, the 'January transfer window' actually shuts on February 2 and in it opened on January 22 before closing on February 21.

In the transfer deadline also varies from England - by one hour, with the window closing at midnight on January 31.

Chinese clubs have dipped into the European market for players in the past and they are at the beginning of their season at this point, with their transfer window closing on February 28.

However, transfer activity into the Asian country is likely to be disrupted due to the uncertainty created by the recent coronavirus outbreak.

Can transfers be done after the window shuts?

Clubs can avail of a 'grace period' of one hour after the transfer window shuts - midnight on January 31 - as long as they submit a deal sheet between 9pm and 11pm GMT (4pm and 6pm ET).

The purpose of this time period after the window closes is to allow clubs to complete the information required by FIFA's Transfer Matching System for getting international clearance.

If a deal sheet has not been submitted in time, then a transfer could potentially collapse.

When did the January transfer window open?

The current window opened on Wednesday January 1. With the window closing on Friday January 31 it means that clubs have a month to finalise deals.

There have been a number of noteworthy moves, such as 's raid on the Premier League - the Nerazzurri having signed Ashley Young from , Victor Moses from and, potentially, Christian Eriksen from .

