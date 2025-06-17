When is the UEFA Super Cup between Paris St Germain and Tottenham? Date, venue, tickets, TV details

Paris Saint-Germain take on Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Super Cup as both teams look to lift the trophy for the first time.

The UEFA Super Cup brings the best of Europe against each other. In the annual finale, the champions of the UEFA Champions League take on the Europa League champions. The Super Cup acts as the unofficial curtain-raiser of the season, and it offers the chance to win some silverware.

2025 has been the year of firsts for many. Paris Saint-Germain ended their perennial Champions League duck by dismantling Inter Milan in the finals. They were the team to beat in the knockouts after just making it there by the skin of their teeth. Luis Enrique’s side played some ultra-attacking football without compromising on defensive stability. The result was an eye-pleasing football team that battered teams in its wake. It helped them complete an impressive treble as well.

Standing in the other corner are Londoners Tottenham Hotspur. The Lilywhites ended a 17-year-long wait for silverware as they lifted the Europa League for the first time after 1984. Ange Postecoglou, who promised he’d win things in his second season, stood by his word. However, it came at an expense as their league form plummeted. They finished 17th in the league, which was their worst ever in the Premier League era. The sorry state of form was enough for the management to get rid of the Australian despite winning the trophy. That said, Tottenham were a different side in the Europa League as they played pragmatic football, making the result a priority over the style of football. It helped them edge past Manchester United in the final and lift a piece of silverware, ending all sorts of jokes. Thomas Frank was roped in following Ange’s sacking. The Danish manager will take charge of his first Tottenham and it can be a glorious debut for him.

Goal brings you all the details like the date, venue, tickets and TV listing of the much-awaited Super Cup game.

When is the UEFA Super Cup 2025?

The UEFA Super Cup 20225 will be played on Wednesday, August 13. Kickoff time has been set at 20:00 BST (15:00 ET/21:00 CET(local time)).

Where is the UEFA Super Cup 2025 being played?

The Super Cup will take place in the picturesque Italian town of Udine. Stadio Friuli will be the venue as the two European champions take on each other.

The stadium is the home of the Serie A club Udinese. It will be the 13th venue to host the game after it moved away from the long-term home of Monaco. Udine has already hosted FIFA World Cup matches in 1990, and it is set to add new feathers to its cap.

How to buy tickets for the UEFA Super Cup 2025?

The tickets for the UEFA Super Cup will be split evenly between both the clubs and the local fans. PSG and Tottenham will receive approximately 10,000 tickets each, as the rest will be available for sale to the general public. A section of the tickets will also be blocked for sponsorship purposes.

The tickets can be bought from each club’s official ticketing site.

How to watch the UEFA Super Cup 2025 on TV & stream live online?

The Super Cup's official broadcast list is yet to be released. Based on the UEFA Champions League telecast list for the recently concluded season, we can make an educated guess. Here is where you can find the upcoming game.

UK TV Channel UK Online Streaming TNT Sports DIsovery+